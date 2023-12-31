Dec. 31—WILKES-BARRE — Bill Jones, President/CEO of the UnitedWay of Wyoming Valley, put it in perspective.

"Every kid counts," Jones said. "No child should be held back by the circumstances of their birth, the ZIP Code in which they live, or by matters beyond their control, including the pandemic."

Jones stated emphatically that the pandemic has not been kind to at-risk children and many families continue to struggle. He said the thinking behind the United Way's strategy is pretty straightforward.

"We are trying to do all we can to improve the odds of their success," Jones said. "If we invest in kids and help them early in life, maybe we can help reduce human services needs later in life. It is a long-term strategy, for sure, but I can't think of a more meaningful investment than helping kids."

This year marks Bill Jones' 12th annual campaign as the President and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley. Although so much has changed over this time, his energy and passion for the hard work of fundraising and impacting the community hasn't diminished one iota.

Over the years, whenever he is asked why he does what he does, from fundraising, meetings with community leaders, serving on committees, writing editorial opinions, or reading to children dressed up as Buddy the Elf or a Dr. Seuss character, his answer is always genuine and always the same — "Because every kid counts!"

Rising child poverty

The United Way of Wyoming Valley has been serving the community for 103 years. During Jones' tenure, the organization transformed from a United Way that simply raised money to pass through to other non-profit organizations to one that is focused on addressing one of the most pressing problems facing our community — the rapid growth of childhood poverty.

Jones says that while the accuracy of poverty statistics during the pandemic years is suspect due to temporary stimulus funding, for the past two decades, the poverty numbers are moving in the wrong direction.

Just a generation ago, one out of every six children in Luzerne County was living in poverty. Today, more than one out of every four children are growing up in poverty.

Jones said that the local poverty rates are well above state and national averages, and that should concern all of us. He believes that poverty not only affects that child and his or her family, it impacts the health and future of the entire community. He really believes that all children deserve a chance to live a happy, productive life. So much so that that "Every Kid Counts" has been the mantra of this year's annual fundraising campaign.

Role of education

Over the years, the United Way has not only changed how it funds other organizations and what it expects from its partner agencies, the agency has also created relationships with almost all of the local school districts and has developed nearly a dozen internal initiatives to help improve school readiness, grade level reading scores, attendance, and ultimately, graduation rates.

Jones says that the United Way believes education is still the best pathway out of poverty.

"Innovative partnerships with school districts have proven to be a valuable way to meet students where they are and help address their needs," Jones said.

Jones said the Nurse's Pantry, which provides health, hygiene, clothing, and school supplies to at-risk students, is in 28 school buildings throughout the Wyoming Valley.

"Helping students with material aid items has helped reduce absenteeism," Jones said. "Last year, the pantries helped more than 4,000 students we predict that number will be even higher this year because he expects the program will be in every district in the Wyoming Valley by February."

Another example of innovation has been the creation of the United Way's "See to Succeed Vision Clinic." When the United Way learned that between 80% and 90% of students who do not pass the school's vision screening test do not get the glasses they need, Jones said the organization developed a partnership with The Wright Center for Community Health and Hazleton Eye Specialists to provide thorough eye exams in the school buildings and eye glasses to those in need.

Over the past two-and-a-half school years, Jones said the See to Succeed Eye Clinic has provided more than 650 children in four school districts. Jones hopes the number of school districts can grow over time.

In another program, the United Way developed a partnership with the Luzerne Intermediate Unit to create a position at Kistler Elementary School called the School-based Community Navigator.

The Navigator is a skilled, bilingual professional who helps students that are at-risk of becoming chronically absent or who have experienced a rapid decline in academic performance. The Navigator works to get to the root of the issues and helps with the student and families to get the support they need to resolve those problems.

Jones said the early results have been very promising and the Wilkes-Barre Area School District is thrilled to have the extra support.

"These programs are making a difference and, without exaggeration, are improving lives," Jones said. "Every time we create a new initiative, we are doing so to meet an unmet need and give kids a better chance to succeed."

Partnerships are critical

Jones said that through the work of the United Way's partner agencies and the initiatives created by the United Way, more than 17,000 children were assisted last year. He also said that the United Way is currently researching additional initiatives aimed at more support and resources for parents. If approved, he hopes a new program will be announced in the spring.

While poverty continues its grip on children and families and needs grow, raising the funding to address the need has always been the United Way's biggest challenge. Jones said that this year has been the most difficult of the previous 12 annual campaigns since he started at the organization.

"For many businesses and their employees, inflation, higher interest rates, more expensive healthcare costs, a slower economy, and a tighter job market are all factors impacting our results so far this year," Jones said. "It certainly has me concerned."

Jones may be concerned, but he is not discouraged.

Despite the fundraising challenges, Jones said the United Way is led by a strong board of directors and the organization remains very focused on its mission.

"We are working as hard as ever and are reaching out to as many existing and potential donors as possible," Jones said. "I would like to ask all who can help to please consider doing so.

"Every dollar counts because every kid counts!"

