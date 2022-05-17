Every look Bella Hadid has worn on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, ranked from least to most daring

Bella Hadid attends a "Rocketman" screening at Cannes on May 16, 2019. Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Bella Hadid has been attending the Cannes Film Festival in France since 2016.

Over the years, the 25-year-old model has worn lots of daring looks at the event.

She's worn see-through dresses, giant ruffles, hip-high slits, and more.

Bella Hadid wore her simplest Cannes Film Festival look at the 2018 event.

Bella Hadid attends the "Ash Is Purest White" screening at Cannes on May 11, 2018. Loic Venance/Getty Images

She walked the red carpet in a strapless, mauve ball gown designed by Christian Dior, as well as a diamond necklace and bracelet.

Her long, straight hair and neutral makeup were equally elegant.

The model made a bolder statement the year before when she wore a red gown made from quilted fabric.

Bella Hadid attends the "Okja" premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2017. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Dior Haute Couture dress was sleeveless with thin straps, a natural waistband, and a petal-shaped neckline.

She wore it with black sandals, heavy eye makeup, and snake-shaped Bulgari jewels.

At her first Cannes Film Festival in 2016, Hadid wore a sparkling tan gown with a deep neckline.

Bella Hadid attends the "Café Society" premiere at Cannes on May 11, 2016. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Her gown was designed by Roberto Cavalli Couture. It had a slip underneath that matched her skin tone and created the appearance of a see-through dress.

It was also decorated with crystals and had a floor-length skirt that extended into a short train. The gown's bodice, on the other hand, was sleeveless with crisscross straps across the chest.

But she dazzled even more in 2018 when she wore a form-fitting halter gown.

Bella Hadid attends the "Blackkklansman" screening at Cannes on May 14, 2018. Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Her bold Elie Saab Haute Couture dress was covered in silver sequins.

It perfectly matched her diamond bracelets, earrings, metallic clutch, and sharp eye makeup.

The model took a classic approach with one of her daring 2017 looks.

Bella Hadid attends the "Ismael's Ghosts" screening at Cannes on May 17, 2017. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Her Alexandre Vauthier dress was made from baby-pink satin, and was strapless with a V-shaped neckline. Its wrap-style skirt, on the other hand, had a thigh-high slit that showcased her sparkling sandals.

Hadid wore the look with a statement Bulgari necklace.

Last year, Hadid walked the red carpet in a vintage gown that had a unique bodice.

Bella Hadid attends the "Annette" screening at Cannes on July 6, 2021. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

The Jean Paul Gaultier dress had a black bra underneath a halter top made from twisted mesh. On top was another layer: a strapless white gown that sat beneath her bust.

Some of the mesh material was also attached to the back of the dress, creating a wide train that fanned out behind the model.

She wore three daring trends in one dress at the 2019 event.

Bella Hadid attends the "Pain And Glory" screening at Cannes on May 17, 2019. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hadid's red gown was designed by Roberto Cavalli. The single-sleeve, backless design had a cutout at one hip and a thigh-high slit in the front of its skirt.

It also had a jeweled strap that wrapped around her shoulders and held the actual dress up. She wore it with red sandals, matching lipstick, and an updo hairstyle.

Hadid rocked the see-through dress trend at Cannes in 2019.

Bella Hadid attends the "Rocketman" screening at Cannes on May 16, 2019. Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Her Dior Haute Couture had an asymmetrical halter top and tiers of ruffles made from semi-sheer white tulle.

In addition to the gown, Hadid donned a thick silver bracelet, diamond earrings, and a bun hairstyle.

Hadid made one of her most famous — and daring — Cannes appearances in 2016.

Bella Hadid attends "The Unknown Girl" premiere at Cannes on May 19, 2016. Gisela Schober/Getty Images

She wore a red Alexandre Vauthier gown, which was sleeveless, backless, and had a loose-fitting top with a plunging neckline. The bold gown also had a flowing skirt with a hip-high slit.

Speaking with Vogue last year, the model said she actually feels "embarrassed" by the look, despite it "apparently" being "a very iconic red dress moment."

"I was nervous in this dress. I look very sexual and all these things," she said. "I was still nervous about cameras and nervous about having a lot of makeup on."

Hadid also said the dress didn't match her style, and it gave people a false perception of who she is.

"That's my alter ego. That's Belinda," she joked. "I'm just so the opposite of her. She's very va-va-voom. You know, bless her. Love her. She was very nervous."

Hadid wore what was arguably her boldest Cannes look last year. She walked the red carpet in a black dress with a scoop neckline that extended below her chest.

Bella Hadid attends the "Tre Piani" screening at Cannes on July 11, 2021. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

The design was created by Schiaparelli, which described the garment on Instagram as a "long-sleeved dress in wool crepe with a low-cut neckline."

To cover her chest, Hadid donned a large, lung-shaped necklace that was made from "gilded brass" and "adorned with rhinestones," according to the brand.

The pairing made for one of the most daring looks at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

