Every look Gigi and Bella Hadid have worn to the Met Gala, ranked from least to most iconic

Bella Hadid at the 2017 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gigi and Bella Hadid began attending the Met Gala in 2015.

In the years since, they've worn numerous iconic looks on the event's famous stairs and red carpet.

Bella donned a see-through catsuit in 2017, and Gigi wore a dazzling dress the following year.

Bella Hadid attended her first Met Gala in 2015 while wearing a dress that was arguably too simple for the glamorous event.

Bella Hadid attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 4, 2015. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Her custom Topshop dress was short with long sleeves and had a small cutout above her chest. There was also a small slit in its skirt, and a gold flower design crafted from sequins across its bodice.

Bella wore the dress with platform sandals, a small bun, and natural-looking makeup.

The model stepped things up a bit when she returned in 2016, but still ultimately played it safe.

Bella Hadid attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2016. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

She wore a strapless Givenchy gown for the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age of Technology"-themed event.

The dress had a formfitting bodice and full ruffled skirt, as well as a tall slit that revealed her open-toe, high-thigh heels.

For Gigi Hadid's first Met Gala in 2015, she wore a sleeveless design that resembled a prom dress.

Gigi Hadid attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 4, 2015. Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

Still, she looked stunning in the sleeveless Diane von Furstenberg design, even if it wasn't the most memorable.

It had sparkling, petal-shaped embellishments in a butterfly shape across its bodice, and a deep V neckline. Via the gown's thigh-high slit, you could see the model's strappy, pointed pumps that perfectly matched her dress.

Bella added a bit more edge to her style for the 2018 "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination"-themed event.

Bella Hadid attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 7, 2018. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Chrome Hearts created her ensemble, which had a strapless top made from latex and a straight fabric skirt with a mesh train.

In addition to the dress, Bella wore fingerless leather gloves, a gold cross necklace, matching hairpins, and a structured jacket that arched above her shoulders.

Gigi did the same in 2021.

Gigi Hadid attends the Met Gala in New York City on September 13, 2021. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

She walked the carpet in a white, strapless Prada gown that had a corset bodice and a layer of black fabric underneath. Her accessories included black leather gloves, crystal-covered pumps, and a diamond necklace.

Story continues

While the outfit was simple overall, her hair and makeup were not. She wore her red strands in a thick ponytail and blue eye shadow with striking cat-style eyeliner.

Gigi's 2017 Met Gala look is one of her best, but not her most famous.

Gigi Hadid attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 1, 2017. Jackson Lee/Getty Images

She wore a suit-style Tommy Hilfiger dress that year, which was made from a mix of tan-colored satin and tulle fabrics. It had one long sleeve with a shoulder pad, one off-the-shoulder sleeve, and an asymmetrical skirt that was short on one side and full on the other.

To complete the look, she wore black thigh-high socks, black pumps, and an updo hairstyle.

You might be more familiar with her 2016 outfit, which she coordinated with her then-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid attend the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2016. George Pimentel/Getty Images

Her blue Tommy Hilfiger dress was unique, with a see-through skirt, a strapless bodice covered in tiny mirrors, and a strip of tulle that connected to a beaded choker around her neck.

Not only did it match the "Manus x Machina" theme that night, but it also coordinated perfectly with Malik's metal-embellished suit.

Bella made a memorable fashion statement years later in 2019.

Bella Hadid and Jeremy Scott attend the Met Gala in New York City on May 6, 2019. John Shearer/Getty Images

She attended the Met Gala with Jeremy Scott, who designed her sleeveless Moschino dress. Its straps and neckline were covered with diamonds, while its mermaid skirt and round cutouts were lined with colorful crystals.

The model's look stood out even more thanks to her sleek pixie cut, bracelet-covered gloves, and emerald-drop earrings.

But it was her daring 2017 look that stands out the most.

Bella Hadid attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 1, 2017. John Shearer/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

She walked the red carpet that night in a bold, see-through catsuit designed by Alexander Wang.

The long-sleeved look was backless and had a scooped, off-the-shoulder neckline. Bella wore it with pointed black pumps and sparkling diamond bracelets.

Few can forget Gigi's 2019 bodysuit, cape, and matching cap.

Gigi Hadid attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 6, 2019. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Michael Kors designed her "Camp: Notes on Fashion" jumpsuit. The high-neck, long-sleeved look was white and streaked with gold sequins. Its matching jacket, on the other hand, had feather embellishments at the bottom.

That said, her makeup really completed the look. She wore long, white eyelashes across both her upper and lower eyelids.

Gigi looked like a walking piece of art in 2018.

Gigi Hadid attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 7, 2018. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Her asymmetrical gown looked like a mix of a butterfly wing and a stained-glass window. It had a full, deep-blue skirt with a thigh-high slit, and a single sleeve that contrasted the gown's pastel bodice.

Read the original article on Insider