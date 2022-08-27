Every look Miley Cyrus has worn at the MTV VMAs, ranked from least to most daring

In this article:

Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 16, 2020. Vijat Mohindra/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus has become an iconic fixture of MTV's annual Video Music Awards.

During performances and on the red carpet, she's worn a variety of daring fashion.

Cyrus has rocked see-through dresses, metallic suspenders, bikini tops, and more.

Miley Cyrus attended her first VMAs in 2008, and wore an outfit that was youthful, not daring.

Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 7, 2008. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

She wore a fun, black dress with sequins and gold beads. Zac Posen designed the look.

For accessories, she chose a leather belt, gold jewelry, and sandals with short heels.

Then in 2011, Cyrus played it safe by wearing a grayish blue, long-sleeved gown.

Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2011. Jon Kopaloff/PA Images/Getty Images

Roberto Cavalli designed the garment, which had a mix of gray, black, and gold velvet crafted into shapes across it.

While its backless design was interesting, the floor-length gown was one of Cyrus' more simple, sophisticated looks.

She wore a pink-and-orange getup to perform "Younger Now" in 2017, though it wasn't very bold for Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, 2017. Frederick M. Brown/Stringer/Getty Images

She first hit the stage in a pink, satin romper, and then added a poodle skirt towards the end of her performance.

Though both outfits were vibrant in color, they're not among her most memorable VMAs looks.

The musician's red-carpet outfit in 2013 was a bit more fun, but still simple.

Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 25, 2013. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

She wore a vintage, two-piece set from Dolce & Gabbana, which included a long-sleeve, off-the-shoulder crop top decorated with multicolored jewels.

Her high-waisted leggings were also adorned with the colorful pieces, while her platform sandals were plain black.

Though her 2014 outfit was similar in style, Cyrus opted to wear a more daring material that time around.

Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 24, 2014. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Alexandre Vauthier designed her outfit that year, which paired a thin, leather bralette with matching, high-waisted pants created from the same material.

To keep all eyes on her fashion, Cyrus added only silver sandals, a thin bracelet, and a blonde bob.

Taking a page out of Elvis Presley's book, Cyrus wore striking vintage styles inside the 2017 show.

Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, 2017. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

After her "Younger Now" performance, Cyrus changed into a blue, Western-style set that included a studded jacket and high-waisted, bell-bottom pants.

Story continues

To add some sparkle, the musician also wore a glittering belt, numerous rings, layered necklaces, and a dazzling bralette.

When Cyrus hosted the annual award ceremony in 2015, she hit the stage wearing every color in the rainbow.

Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, 2015. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Underneath a cropped jacket made from vibrant fabric flowers, Cyrus wore a halter-top jumpsuit.

The latter piece had a deep plunging neckline that added a bold factor to her look, and it was covered from top to bottom in rainbow sequins.

One of her other semi-bold looks that night was a silver, two-piece set with unique details.

Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, 2015. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The outfit, which was covered in tiny mirrors, included a sleeveless crop top and high-waisted pants that had sheer panels on each leg.

To complete the look, Cyrus wore metallic sandals, chunky bracelets, and flower-shaped earrings.

The little black dress Cyrus wore to perform "Slide Away" in 2019 was understated — but styled with wet hair and strappy, heeled sandals, it felt more daring.

Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 26, 2019. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cyrus paired her sleeveless minidress with strappy sandals, layers of thick silver jewelry, and a wet hairstyle that matched her glowing skin.

Mixing bold beauty and fashion, Cyrus made an unforgettable entrance in 2012.

Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 6, 2012. Christopher Polk/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

She wore a black gown from Emilio Pucci, which had mesh sleeves, a deep neckline, and sheer panels across the entire backside.

Her hair was equally bold. Cyrus wore her blonde strands styled up towards the sky, almost like a thick mohawk.

If you watched the 2013 VMAs, you probably remember Cyrus' standout leotard.

Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 25, 2013. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The garment was made from a fuzzy fabric and featured the face of a gray mouse. The character had bloodshot eyes and posed with its tongue out, as Cyrus also did throughout the show.

She wore the costume with white platform shoes, a choker necklace, and small space buns in her hair.

An advocate for the LGBTQ community, Cyrus showed her pride in 2015 by wearing the rainbow flag.

Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, 2015. John Shearer/Getty Images

Agatha Ruiz de la Prada created the unique, boxy ensemble, which Cyrus wore almost like a form-fitting minidress.

The designer also created her pink-and-red heels, which had hearts on each.

One of her other daring outfits that year included an eye-shaped bra with pink feathers as eyelashes.

Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, 2015. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Her lip-shaped skirt was also daring, as were her thigh-high leather boots and orange visor.

She later switched into a pink Versace set that didn't include a shirt.

Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, 2015. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Instead, she wore pink, low-rise pants with a suspender-style bralette that had metal versions of Versace's logo covering her chest.

The outfit showcased Cyrus' belly-button ring, and complimented her sparkle-covered sunglasses.

Prada also had a hand in designing some of Cyrus' 2015 looks, included her silver fringe jacket.

Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, 2015. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Prada outerwear was bold, but not as striking as the metallic, high-cut leotard she wore underneath.

Cyrus eventually paused her hosting duties, and hit the stage to perform in an asymmetrical jumpsuit.

Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, 2015. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The daring outfit had one sequin-covered long sleeve, and one sleeveless side with an eye-shaped bikini top. The bottom was also asymmetrical, with one long patchwork pant leg and one leotard-style side.

For accessories, Cyrus added heeled sneakers and peace-sign-shaped sunglasses.

Cyrus shocked the nation when she performed with Robin Thicke in 2013 while wearing a latex outfit.

Miley Cyrus performs at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 25, 2013. Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

The two-piece matched the color of her skin, creating the illusion that she wasn't wearing any clothes.

Cyrus stunned in 2020 when she hit the VMAs red carpet in a see-through dress covered in tiny mirrors.

Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, 2020. Vijat Mohindra/Getty Images

Her strapless gown, designed by Mugler, was worn over two black undergarments.

Cyrus also wore sheer gloves covered in black beads, strappy sandals, red lipstick, and her signature mullet.

Still, her 2015 outfits reign supreme when it comes to Cyrus' daring looks.

Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, 2015. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

One of her outfits that night was a white Versace minidress with round cutouts across her waist and hips.

There were also small white pom-poms attached, which matched the larger one attached to her hair.

She opted for a shocking, see-through dress covered in pastel dots at another point during the 2015 show.

Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, 2015. Kevork Djansezian/Stringer/Getty Images

Mamadoux designed the unique garment, which Cyrus wore with white boots and glasses that blocked her eyes.

To promote her album "Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz," the musician visited the 2015 press room wearing a latex minidress with inflatable attachments.

Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, 2015. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The inflatables said "Do It," likely a reference to her song "Dooo It!" off the 2015 album.

She wore the unique garment with platform sandals and a pink headband shaped like a pig's nose and ears.

Cyrus' most daring look, also worn in 2015, included silver suspenders in place of a shirt.

Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, 2015. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Versace designed the shining garment, which also had dangling crystals crafted as its skirt. Cyrus wore it with a silver pair of heeled, thigh-high boots.

Read the original article on Insider