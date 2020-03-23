'Every part of me hopes it doesn’t come to that': What if Italy's coronavirus lockdowns don't work?

ROME — This could be the week Italy receives some desperately needed sustained good news about the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the country. If it doesn’t, it may have to tighten one of the strictest peacetime lockdowns in modern European history.

Over the weekend, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called the month-long outbreak Italy's worst crisis since World War II, and it is hard to disagree.

Doctors in the northern regions of the country have been forced to make decisions usually reserved for wartime triage tents: deciding who lives or dies when the number of respirators is outnumbered by the patients who need them. Morgues are running out of space to hold corpses. Medical staff are collapsing from exhaustion during shifts lasting as long as 36 hours. The country’s economy has ground to a halt.

With more than 50,000 active cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, Italy has more sick than any other country. Nearly 6,000 have died – also higher than in any other country, including China, where the outbreak began in December. Italy now has more than 3,000 patients in intensive care.

Monday marks the two-week anniversary of the country’s first nationwide quarantine, an important milestone that corresponds with the maximum incubation period for the virus. Quarantine rules have been tightened along the way, but under current rules, all factories and offices are closed and more than 60 million Italians have been told to stay at home except for "essential" errands like medical visits or food shopping. Italy's public health experts say the number of new infections should soon start to slow.

"(We will) hopefully reach a peak in the near-term,” said Massimo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Disease Clinic for the San Martino Hospital in Genoa, in an interview. Bassetti is on the front lines of Italy’s coronavirus battle. "From the peak, the numbers should plateau and then after a week or ten days, they should start to drop," he said.

There are some tentative signs that may be happening. New infections continued to rise according to information released Sunday and Monday, but at a slower rate than before. On Monday, the region of Lombardy saw the first decrease in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since the outbreak began, according to Italian media. But it is too early to draw a conclusion based on these short-term trends.

Government health officials in Italy have circled Saturday, March 28, on their calendars as the date by which it should be clear if the national quarantine is working as expected.

Other countries have similar hopes.

Lothar Wieler, the head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute, a federal public health agency, noted Monday that his country, too, could be "seeing signs" that its exponential coronavirus growth curve may be starting to flatten off amid "social distancing" measures including school closures and bans on public gatherings.

In China, where the government's coronavirus restrictions extended to forcibly limiting trips to supermarkets and pharmacies, all of its new cases of coronavirus are now being imported from abroad, according to China's National Health Commission.

Governors in New York, California and other large states have ordered most businesses to shut and people to stay inside, with some exceptions, as the number of U.S. coronavirus cases continues to climb. But the Trump administration has yet to impose a national lockdown. In fact, President Donald Trump signaled in a tweet early Monday that he is actually considering lifting social distancing guidelines that may be slowing the spread of the coronavirus but are hurting the economy.