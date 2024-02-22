‘With every passing day it just seems to be harder’: Search for Tyler man last seen 1 month ago continues

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department said there is no new information on the disappearance of 29-year-old Harley Morris, who went missing exactly one month ago in north Tyler.

Morris was last seen leaving the 50 Grand Club in Tyler around 3 a.m.

Picture of Harley Warren Morris, courtesy of Tyler PD

“With every passing day it just seems to be harder,” Wendi Attaway-Morris, mother of missing man, said.

Wendi said she feels empty that her son has not turned up and every lead has come up short.

“We don’t have any new information our detectives are following any lead that comes in, in fact, this past weekend they went out on one but unfortunately that didn’t pan out,” Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer for Tyler PD, said.

Shortly after Morris went missing on Jan. 21, residents and businesses in the north Tyler area were asked to check security and doorbell cameras.

“Just peruse (the footage) every once and a while, and just make sure you don’t catch someone walking that kind of looks like him, cause we will look at it,” Erbaugh said.

Erbaugh said their plea is the same and they are still asking people to keep an eye out for Morris.

“Unless we know where to look, or put the drones or send the dogs, then we don’t have a location and nowhere to send them,” Erbaugh said. “Game wardens have been assisting us with their drones looking at wooded areas and just last weekend the game wardens were out with their drones looking and certain areas.”

Morris’ mother said she is still praying for a miracle and will never give up on her search for answers.

“I’m hopeful because I can’t give up hope, he is my son and any mother out there would understand that,” Wendi said.

Community members have conducted search parties and vigils to hopefully bring Morris home safely.

“We appreciate all of your help, your donations and you time and your effort to find him,” Wendi said.

Information leading to Morris’ location now has a reward of $10,000 with an additional $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.

Wendi is working on putting up a billboard on the freeway in attempts to get anyone with information to come forward.

