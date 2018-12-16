Every Photo from Our Drive of the Audi e-tron GT Concept

According to Audi, the Audi e-tron GT concept represents the logical next step in the brand's effort to grow its presence in the EV segment. While there is truth to that statement, logic rarely arrives wrapped in such a seductive package. After a short, low-speed excursion behind the wheel, we'd say the e-tron GT concept is a four-door EV missile launched on a precise trajectory to invade a space previously dominated by Tesla. But we're getting ahead of ourselves.