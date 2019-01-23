Every Photo of the Heavy Duty 2020 GMC Sierra

The new 2020 GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickup truck has just crested the horizon, hot on the heels of Chevrolet’s redesigned Silverado HD. As you’d expect, the styling is the biggest differentiator between the two trucks, which is either a good or a bad thing depending on how you feel about the Silverado HD's polarizing new face. The new GMC also introduces a few optional features that are said to help with towing, hauling, and other truck tasks.