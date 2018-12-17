Every Photo You Need to See of the $100,000 Lincoln Continental Coach

Lincoln would prefer that you associate its modern-day Continental with the elegant luxury flagship sedan of the 1960s rather than, say, the Ford Taurus–based Continental from the 1990s. So it's attempting to make the historic link a bit stronger with a new limited-run Continental Coach Door Edition with center-opening "suicide" doors reminiscent of the iconic 1961 Continental. This limited-run model for 2019 also ties in with the 80th anniversary of the Continental nameplate, which originated in 1939 as the name for a one-off personal car created for Edsel Ford.