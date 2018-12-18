Remember that time you left a couple hundred thousand chips on the table and walked away? Wait. Maybe that's not exactly how it went. You walked away, but then the chips started to procreate, and when you checked back in, there were a couple hundred thousand there for the taking? Ford is hoping that the latter situation is what's going on in the mid-size-pickup class right now, and all signs point to this being an ideal time to relaunch the Ranger.