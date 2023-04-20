Every piece of gear in an Army jungle soldier's 72-hour bag

Good Morning America

The Supreme Court on Wednesday was expected to decide whether to wade into a legal challenge to FDA's approval of the abortion pill, a case that could restrict access to the drug mifepristone nationwide – even in states where abortion is legal. If the Supreme Court agrees to take up a Texas judge's ruling that threatened to pull the drug from the market, it would be the second time in less than a year that the high court will deal with limits to abortion access, potentially paving the way for another blockbuster ruling this summer that could dramatically change how drugs are approved in the U.S. "It is not a stretch to say that a judge can wake up in the morning and decide that they want to take a certain medication off the market," including vaccines or anti-depressants, if the lower court rulings stand, said Josh Sharfstein, former principal deputy commissioner at the FDA.