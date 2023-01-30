Every sheriff in Alabama condemns Memphis police officers involved in death of Tyre Nichols

Every single sheriff in the state of Alabama has condemned the actions of the Memphis police officers whose actions led to the death of Tyre Nichols.

The Alabama Sheriff’s Association, which represents all 67 sheriffs from across the state, said in a press release Monday that they “are united in our unyielding stand against the actions and images presented in the recently released video in Memphis, Tennessee.”

The association also said that they will “deny” anyone who displays the same or similar behaviors, preventing them from joining law enforcement.

“It is also the Sheriffs’ duty to act decisively to remove those who engage in actions displaying blatant disregard for the constitutional rights of citizens. We strive each day to achieve the goal of professionalism in public safety service. It is our honor to serve with the mission of protecting the public in our communities,” the press release said.

Five Memphis Police officers have been fired and charged with second degree Murder in the death of Nichols. A sixth officer has been suspended, according to the New York Times.

The release of body camera footage from the traffic stop prompted protests denouncing police brutality and the deaths of Black men by law enforcement across the U.S.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones is the president of the sheriff’s association. Other sheriffs who signed off on the letter who represent counties close to the Columbus area include: Jay Jones: Lee County.