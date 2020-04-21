Plans to reopen Georgia get backlash from mayors, mixed support from businesses

ATLANTA – Plans to reopen some Georgia businesses this week have triggered a backlash from local mayors who say there were blindsided – and a mix of excitement and anxiety from businesses suffering financial losses during the coronavirus outbreak.

Amid a series of protests across the nation demanding immediate action to reopen states, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced plans Monday to allow gyms, bowling alleys, hair and nail salons, massage therapists and more to reopen their doors as early as Friday if they adhere to social distancing measures and hygiene requirements.

Bars, nightclubs and entertainment operations will remain closed, but restaurants and theaters will be able to reopen April 27.

Several mayors in Georgia said they weren't given any notice of the announcement and questioned the governor's decision.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CNN on Monday she had not spoken with Kemp before learning of his decision to reopen businesses. Bottoms said she was concerned about the move as Georgia’s case count continues to go up and asymptomatic people or people with mild symptoms are not being tested.

Georgia has not seen a 14-day downward trajectory in the rate of new cases, according to data from the state's department of health. Nearly 90,000 tests have been conducted in the state of more than 10 million people. Of the total tests, about 23% were positive, with nearly 20,000 confirmed cases and 800 deaths as of Tuesday.

"We really are at a loss and I am concerned as a mother and the mayor of our capital city," Bottoms said. "I am perplexed that we have opened up in this way ... As I look at the data and as I talk with our public health officials, I don’t see that it’s based on anything that’s logical."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., echoed concerns about the decision on Twitter Tuesday. "I worry that our friends and neighbors in Georgia are going too fast too soon," he said in a post.

Kemp has been widely criticized for his handling of the outbreak. He was among the last governors to sign a statewide stay-at-home order, which he did earlier this month. The order loosened some restrictions that cities and counties had put in place to fight the spread of the coronavirus, angering some local officials.

Kemp drew further scrutiny last week when he admitted that he had only just learned that asymptomatic individuals can still spread coronavirus – even though health experts had warned about the possibility as early as January.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a speaker during a tour of a massive temporary hospital at the Georgia World Congress Center on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Atlanta. More

Mayors say reopening is 'premature'

Many mayors are recommending that business owners take every precaution when making their own decisions about reopening.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said he believes the reopening of the state’s businesses was "premature," and that it "places Savannahians at risk."

"The politics in that are clear," Johnson said. "The governor has not communicated with the city of Savannah since this began, so he obviously doesn’t have a clue about the situation here on the ground in Savannah, our efforts or what we’re trying to do. Now, we’re prevented from taking any additional action."

Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions said the City Council was planning a retreat next week to discuss the process of reopening the city, but Kemp’s plans jump-started that process.