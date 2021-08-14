Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

Jordan Rosenfeld
·7 min read
In this article:
Krista Kennell / Shutterstock.com
Krista Kennell / Shutterstock.com

Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won’t catch him driving around in fancy Bentleys or status-symbol Teslas. The stock master allegedly got the jump on his billions by investing in the stock market at the tender age of 11. Since then, he’s gone on to amass his money by savvy predictions of the stock market.

GOBankingRates used CNBC's outline of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio components to find which stocks Warren Buffett is invested in and how many shares of each are currently in his portfolio. Then, using Google finance data, we found each stock's Nov. 2,2020, closing price. Multiplying the number of shares of each company in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio by its most recent closing price, we arrived at the current approximate value of Buffett's stake in each company. Companies were then ranked by the percentage of the total value of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio they represent. Take a closer look at Buffett's investments.

Last updated: July 16, 2021

Wolterk / Getty Images
Wolterk / Getty Images

No. 45-41

45. United Parcel Service

  • Symbol: UPS

  • Holdings: 59,400

  • Share price: $159.55

  • Value: $9,477,270

  • Share of portfolio: 0.004%

44. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C

  • Symbol: LILAK

  • Holdings: 1,284,020

  • Share price: $9.80

  • Value: $12,583,396

  • Share of portfolio: 0.006%

43. SPDR S& P 500 ETF Trust

  • Symbol: SPY

  • Holdings: 39,400

  • Share price: $330.20

  • Value: $13,009,880

  • Share of portfolio: 0.0006%

42. Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF

  • Symbol: VOO

  • Holdings: 43,000

  • Share price: $303.31

  • Value: $13,042,330

  • Share of portfolio: 0.006%

41. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A

  • Symbol: LILA

  • Holdings: 2,630,792

  • Share price: $9.89

  • Value: $26,018,533

  • Share of portfolio: 0.011%

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

No. 40-36

40. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock

  • Symbol: MDLZ

  • Holdings: 578,000

  • Share price:$ 54.34

  • Value: $31,408,520

  • Share of portfolio: 0.014%

39. Proctor & Gamble Co.

  • Symbol: PG

  • Holdings: 315,400

  • Share price: $138.50

  • Value: $43,682,900

  • Share of portfolio: 0.019%

38. Johnson & Johnson

  • Symbol: JNJ

  • Holdings: 327,100

  • Share price: $138.69

  • Value: $45,365,499

  • Share of portfolio: 0.020%

37. Liberty Global PLC Class C

  • Symbol: LBTYK

  • Holdings: 7,346,968

  • Share price: $18.44

  • Value: $135,478,090

  • Share of portfolio: 0.060%

36. Biogen

  • Symbol: BIIB

  • Holdings: 643,022

  • Share price: $248.99

  • Value: $160,106,048

  • Share of portfolio: 0.070%

SiriusXM
SiriusXM

No. 35-31

35. Suncor Energy Inc.

  • Symbol: SU

  • Holdings: 19,201,525

  • Share price: $11.75

  • Value: $225,617,919

  • Share of portfolio: 0.099%

34. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

  • Symbol: SIRI

  • Holdings: 50,000,000

  • Share price: $5.78

  • Value: $289,000,000

  • Share of portfolio: 0.127%

33. Liberty Global PLC Class A

  • Symbol: LBTYA

  • Holdings: 18,010,000

  • Share price: $18.79

  • Value: $338,407,900

  • Share of portfolio: 0.149%

32. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Symbol: TEVA

  • Holdings: 42,789,935

  • Share price: $8.80

  • Value: $376,545,796

  • Share of portfolio: 0.166%

31. M&T Bank Corp.

  • Symbol: MTB

  • Holdings: 4,536,174

  • Share price: $106.04

  • Value: $481,015,891

  • Share of portfolio: 0.212%

J. Michael Jones / Getty Images
J. Michael Jones / Getty Images

No. 30-26

30. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

  • Symbol: LSXMA

  • Holdings: 14,860,360

  • Share price: $35.03

  • Value: $520,558,411

  • Share of portfolio: 0.229%

29. Synchrony Financial

  • Symbol: SYF

  • Holdings: 20,128,000

  • Share price: $25.96

  • Value: $522,522,880

  • Share of portfolio: 0.230%

28. Globe Life Inc.

  • Symbol: GL

  • Holdings: 6,353,727

  • Share price: $83.25

  • Value: $528,947,773

  • Share of portfolio: 0.233%

27. Barrick Gold Corp.

  • Symbol: GOLD

  • Holdings: 20,918,701

  • Share price: $27.16

  • Value: $568,151,919

  • Share of portfolio: 0.250%

26. Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc.

  • Symbol: RH

  • Holdings: 1,708,348

  • Share price: $341.13

  • Value: $582,768,753

  • Share of portfolio: 0.256%

jetcityimage / Getty Images
jetcityimage / Getty Images

No. 25-21

25. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

  • Symbol: AXTA

  • Holdings: 23,535,041

  • Share price: $25.64

  • Value: $603,438,451

  • Share of portfolio: 0.266%

24. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

  • Symbol: PNC

  • Holdings: 5,350,586

  • Share price: $114.45

  • Value: $612,374,568

  • Share of portfolio: 0.270%

23. Store Capital Corp.

  • Symbol: STOR

  • Holdings: 24,425,168

  • Share price: $26.74

  • Value: $652,861,592

  • Share of portfolio: 0.287%

22. Kroger Co.

  • Symbol: KR

  • Holdings: 21,940,079

  • Share price: $32.06

  • Value: $703,398,933

  • Share of portfolio: 0.310%

21. StoneCo Ltd.

  • Symbol: STNE

  • Holdings: 14,166,748

  • Share price: $52.95

  • Value: $750,129,307

  • Share of portfolio: 0.330%

CREATISTA / Shutterstock.com
CREATISTA / Shutterstock.com

No. 20-16

20. Mastercard Inc.

  • Symbol: MA

  • Holdings: 4,564,756

  • Share price: $289.97

  • Value: $1,323,642,297

  • Share of portfolio: 0.583%

19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

  • Symbol: LSXMK

  • Holdings: 43,208,291

  • Share price: $35.14

  • Value: $1,518,339,346

  • Share of portfolio: 0.668%

18. Snowflake Inc.

  • Symbol: SNOW

  • Holdings: 6,125,376

  • Share price: $252.23

  • Value: $1,545,003,588

  • Share of portfolio: 0.680%

17. Costco Wholesale Corp.

  • Symbol: COST

  • Holdings: 4,333,363

  • Share price: $364.39

  • Value: $1,579,034,144

  • Share of portfolio: 0.695%

16. Amazon.com Inc.

  • Symbol: AMZN

  • Holdings: 533,300

  • Share price: $3,004.48

  • Value: $1,602,289,184

  • Share of portfolio: 0.705%

Valeri Potapova / Shutterstock.com
Valeri Potapova / Shutterstock.com

No. 15-11

15. Visa Inc.

  • Symbol: V

  • Holdings: 9,987,460

  • Share price: $184.74

  • Value: $1,845,083,360

  • Share of portfolio: 0.812%

14. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

  • Symbol: JPM

  • Holdings: 22,208,427

  • Share price: $100.25

  • Value: $2,226,394,807

  • Share of portfolio: 0.980%

13. Verisign Inc.

  • Symbol: VRSN

  • Holdings: 12,815,613

  • Share price: $189.20

  • Value: $2,424,713,980

  • Share of portfolio: 1.067%

12. General Motors Co.

  • Symbol: GM

  • Holdings: 74,681,000

  • Share price: $34.55

  • Value: $2,580,228,550

  • Share of portfolio: 1.136%

11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

  • Symbol: BK

  • Holdings: 74,346,864

  • Share price: $35.10

  • Value: $2,609,574,926

  • Share of portfolio: 1.149%

Charter Communications
Charter Communications

No. 10-6

10. Wells Fargo & Co.

  • Symbol: WFC

  • Holdings: 136,340,848

  • Share price: $21.90

  • Value: $2,985,864,571

  • Share of portfolio: 1.314%

9. Charter Communications Inc.

  • Symbol: CHTR

  • Holdings: 5,213,461

  • Share price: $588.43

  • Value: $3,067,756,856

  • Share of portfolio: 1.350%

8. DaVita Inc.

  • Symbol: DVA

  • Holdings: 36,095,570

  • Share price: $89.07

  • Value: $3,215,032,420

  • Share of portfolio: 1.415%

7. U.S. Bancorp

  • Symbol: USB

  • Holdings: 149,590,275

  • Share price: $39.74

  • Value: $5,944,717,529

  • Share of portfolio: 2.616%

6. Moody’s Corp.

  • Symbol: MCO

  • Holdings: 24,669,778

  • Share price: $265.93

  • Value: $6,560,434,064

  • Share of portfolio: 2.88%

andrebanyai / Shutterstock.com
andrebanyai / Shutterstock.com

No. 5-1

5. Kraft Heinz Co.

  • Symbol: KHC

  • Holdings: 325,634,818

  • Share price: $31.67

  • Value: $10,312,854,686

  • Share of portfolio: 4.539%

4. American Express Co.

  • Symbol: AXP

  • Holdings: 151,610,700

  • Share price: $93.40

  • Value: $14,160,439,380

  • Share of portfolio: 6.232%

3. Coca-Cola Co.

  • Symbol: KO

  • Holdings: 400,000,000

  • Share price: $48.62

  • Value: $19,448,000,000

  • Share of portfolio: 8.559%

2. Bank of America Corp.

  • Symbol: BAC

  • Holdings: 1,032,852,006

  • Share price: $24.08

  • Value: $24,871,076,304

  • Share of portfolio: 10.946%

1. Apple Inc.

  • Symbol: AAPL

  • Holdings: 1,003,466,264

  • Share price: $108.77

  • Value: $109,147,025,535

  • Share of portfolio: 48.037%

Methodology: GOBankingRates first used CNBC's outline of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio components to find which stocks Warren Buffett is invested in and how many shares of each are currently in the portfolio. Then, using Google finance data, GOBankingRates found each stock's Nov. 2 closing price. Multiplying the number of shares of each company in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio by its most recent closing price, GOBankingRates found the current approximate value of Buffett's stake in each company. Companies were then ranked by the percentage of the total value of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that they represent. All data was gathered on and up to date as of Nov. 3, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

