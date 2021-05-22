Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

Jordan Rosenfeld
·7 min read
Krista Kennell / Shutterstock.com
Krista Kennell / Shutterstock.com

Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won’t catch him driving around in fancy Bentleys or status-symbol Teslas. The stock master allegedly got the jump on his billions by investing in the stock market at the tender age of 11. Since then, he’s gone on to amass his money by savvy predictions of the stock market.

GOBankingRates used CNBC's outline of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio components to find which stocks Warren Buffett is invested in and how many shares of each are currently in his portfolio. Then, using Google finance data, we found each stock's Nov. 2,2020, closing price. Multiplying the number of shares of each company in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio by its most recent closing price, we arrived at the current approximate value of Buffett's stake in each company. Companies were then ranked by the percentage of the total value of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio they represent. Take a closer look at Buffett's investments.

Last updated: May 13, 2021

Pasadena, United States - August 2, 2014: The UPS Store exterior.
Pasadena, United States - August 2, 2014: The UPS Store exterior.

No. 45-41

45. United Parcel Service

  • Symbol: UPS

  • Holdings: 59,400

  • Share price: $159.55

  • Value: $9,477,270

  • Share of portfolio: 0.004%

44. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C

  • Symbol: LILAK

  • Holdings: 1,284,020

  • Share price: $9.80

  • Value: $12,583,396

  • Share of portfolio: 0.006%

43. SPDR S& P 500 ETF Trust

  • Symbol: SPY

  • Holdings: 39,400

  • Share price: $330.20

  • Value: $13,009,880

  • Share of portfolio: 0.0006%

42. Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF

  • Symbol: VOO

  • Holdings: 43,000

  • Share price: $303.31

  • Value: $13,042,330

  • Share of portfolio: 0.006%

41. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A

  • Symbol: LILA

  • Holdings: 2,630,792

  • Share price: $9.89

  • Value: $26,018,533

  • Share of portfolio: 0.011%

February 3, 2018 Fremont / CA / USA - Johnson &amp; Johnson logo in front of one of their office buildings, Fremont, East San Francisco bay area, California.
February 3, 2018 Fremont / CA / USA - Johnson & Johnson logo in front of one of their office buildings, Fremont, East San Francisco bay area, California.

No. 40-36

40. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock

  • Symbol: MDLZ

  • Holdings: 578,000

  • Share price:$ 54.34

  • Value: $31,408,520

  • Share of portfolio: 0.014%

39. Proctor & Gamble Co.

  • Symbol: PG

  • Holdings: 315,400

  • Share price: $138.50

  • Value: $43,682,900

  • Share of portfolio: 0.019%

38. Johnson & Johnson

  • Symbol: JNJ

  • Holdings: 327,100

  • Share price: $138.69

  • Value: $45,365,499

  • Share of portfolio: 0.020%

37. Liberty Global PLC Class C

  • Symbol: LBTYK

  • Holdings: 7,346,968

  • Share price: $18.44

  • Value: $135,478,090

  • Share of portfolio: 0.060%

36. Biogen

  • Symbol: BIIB

  • Holdings: 643,022

  • Share price: $248.99

  • Value: $160,106,048

  • Share of portfolio: 0.070%

SiriusXM
SiriusXM

No. 35-31

35. Suncor Energy Inc.

  • Symbol: SU

  • Holdings: 19,201,525

  • Share price: $11.75

  • Value: $225,617,919

  • Share of portfolio: 0.099%

34. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

  • Symbol: SIRI

  • Holdings: 50,000,000

  • Share price: $5.78

  • Value: $289,000,000

  • Share of portfolio: 0.127%

33. Liberty Global PLC Class A

  • Symbol: LBTYA

  • Holdings: 18,010,000

  • Share price: $18.79

  • Value: $338,407,900

  • Share of portfolio: 0.149%

32. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Symbol: TEVA

  • Holdings: 42,789,935

  • Share price: $8.80

  • Value: $376,545,796

  • Share of portfolio: 0.166%

31. M&T Bank Corp.

  • Symbol: MTB

  • Holdings: 4,536,174

  • Share price: $106.04

  • Value: $481,015,891

  • Share of portfolio: 0.212%

Charlotte, NC, 24 Nov 2019: Synchrony Bank customer service call center offices on Ballantyne Commons Parkway in Charlotte.
Charlotte, NC, 24 Nov 2019: Synchrony Bank customer service call center offices on Ballantyne Commons Parkway in Charlotte.

No. 30-26

30. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

  • Symbol: LSXMA

  • Holdings: 14,860,360

  • Share price: $35.03

  • Value: $520,558,411

  • Share of portfolio: 0.229%

29. Synchrony Financial

  • Symbol: SYF

  • Holdings: 20,128,000

  • Share price: $25.96

  • Value: $522,522,880

  • Share of portfolio: 0.230%

28. Globe Life Inc.

  • Symbol: GL

  • Holdings: 6,353,727

  • Share price: $83.25

  • Value: $528,947,773

  • Share of portfolio: 0.233%

27. Barrick Gold Corp.

  • Symbol: GOLD

  • Holdings: 20,918,701

  • Share price: $27.16

  • Value: $568,151,919

  • Share of portfolio: 0.250%

26. Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc.

  • Symbol: RH

  • Holdings: 1,708,348

  • Share price: $341.13

  • Value: $582,768,753

  • Share of portfolio: 0.256%

Indianapolis - Circa March 2018: Kroger Supermarket.
Indianapolis - Circa March 2018: Kroger Supermarket.

No. 25-21

25. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

  • Symbol: AXTA

  • Holdings: 23,535,041

  • Share price: $25.64

  • Value: $603,438,451

  • Share of portfolio: 0.266%

24. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

  • Symbol: PNC

  • Holdings: 5,350,586

  • Share price: $114.45

  • Value: $612,374,568

  • Share of portfolio: 0.270%

23. Store Capital Corp.

  • Symbol: STOR

  • Holdings: 24,425,168

  • Share price: $26.74

  • Value: $652,861,592

  • Share of portfolio: 0.287%

22. Kroger Co.

  • Symbol: KR

  • Holdings: 21,940,079

  • Share price: $32.06

  • Value: $703,398,933

  • Share of portfolio: 0.310%

21. StoneCo Ltd.

  • Symbol: STNE

  • Holdings: 14,166,748

  • Share price: $52.95

  • Value: $750,129,307

  • Share of portfolio: 0.330%

TUCSON, UNITED STATES - March 29: Shoppers practicing social distancing lined up outside Costco store in Tucson during the coronavirus pandemic.
TUCSON, UNITED STATES - March 29: Shoppers practicing social distancing lined up outside Costco store in Tucson during the coronavirus pandemic.

No. 20-16

20. Mastercard Inc.

  • Symbol: MA

  • Holdings: 4,564,756

  • Share price: $289.97

  • Value: $1,323,642,297

  • Share of portfolio: 0.583%

19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

  • Symbol: LSXMK

  • Holdings: 43,208,291

  • Share price: $35.14

  • Value: $1,518,339,346

  • Share of portfolio: 0.668%

18. Snowflake Inc.

  • Symbol: SNOW

  • Holdings: 6,125,376

  • Share price: $252.23

  • Value: $1,545,003,588

  • Share of portfolio: 0.680%

17. Costco Wholesale Corp.

  • Symbol: COST

  • Holdings: 4,333,363

  • Share price: $364.39

  • Value: $1,579,034,144

  • Share of portfolio: 0.695%

16. Amazon.com Inc.

  • Symbol: AMZN

  • Holdings: 533,300

  • Share price: $3,004.48

  • Value: $1,602,289,184

  • Share of portfolio: 0.705%

YEKATAERINBURG, RUSSIA - JAN 07, 2015: Pile of Visa credit cards.
YEKATAERINBURG, RUSSIA - JAN 07, 2015: Pile of Visa credit cards.

No. 15-11

15. Visa Inc.

  • Symbol: V

  • Holdings: 9,987,460

  • Share price: $184.74

  • Value: $1,845,083,360

  • Share of portfolio: 0.812%

14. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

  • Symbol: JPM

  • Holdings: 22,208,427

  • Share price: $100.25

  • Value: $2,226,394,807

  • Share of portfolio: 0.980%

13. Verisign Inc.

  • Symbol: VRSN

  • Holdings: 12,815,613

  • Share price: $189.20

  • Value: $2,424,713,980

  • Share of portfolio: 1.067%

12. General Motors Co.

  • Symbol: GM

  • Holdings: 74,681,000

  • Share price: $34.55

  • Value: $2,580,228,550

  • Share of portfolio: 1.136%

11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

  • Symbol: BK

  • Holdings: 74,346,864

  • Share price: $35.10

  • Value: $2,609,574,926

  • Share of portfolio: 1.149%

Charter Communications
Charter Communications

No. 10-6

10. Wells Fargo & Co.

  • Symbol: WFC

  • Holdings: 136,340,848

  • Share price: $21.90

  • Value: $2,985,864,571

  • Share of portfolio: 1.314%

9. Charter Communications Inc.

  • Symbol: CHTR

  • Holdings: 5,213,461

  • Share price: $588.43

  • Value: $3,067,756,856

  • Share of portfolio: 1.350%

8. DaVita Inc.

  • Symbol: DVA

  • Holdings: 36,095,570

  • Share price: $89.07

  • Value: $3,215,032,420

  • Share of portfolio: 1.415%

7. U.S. Bancorp

  • Symbol: USB

  • Holdings: 149,590,275

  • Share price: $39.74

  • Value: $5,944,717,529

  • Share of portfolio: 2.616%

6. Moody’s Corp.

  • Symbol: MCO

  • Holdings: 24,669,778

  • Share price: $265.93

  • Value: $6,560,434,064

  • Share of portfolio: 2.88%

Coca-Cola can dropped in water
Coca-Cola can dropped in water

No. 5-1

5. Kraft Heinz Co.

  • Symbol: KHC

  • Holdings: 325,634,818

  • Share price: $31.67

  • Value: $10,312,854,686

  • Share of portfolio: 4.539%

4. American Express Co.

  • Symbol: AXP

  • Holdings: 151,610,700

  • Share price: $93.40

  • Value: $14,160,439,380

  • Share of portfolio: 6.232%

3. Coca-Cola Co.

  • Symbol: KO

  • Holdings: 400,000,000

  • Share price: $48.62

  • Value: $19,448,000,000

  • Share of portfolio: 8.559%

2. Bank of America Corp.

  • Symbol: BAC

  • Holdings: 1,032,852,006

  • Share price: $24.08

  • Value: $24,871,076,304

  • Share of portfolio: 10.946%

1. Apple Inc.

  • Symbol: AAPL

  • Holdings: 1,003,466,264

  • Share price: $108.77

  • Value: $109,147,025,535

  • Share of portfolio: 48.037%

Methodology: GOBankingRates first used CNBC's outline of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio components to find which stocks Warren Buffett is invested in and how many shares of each are currently in the portfolio. Then, using Google finance data, GOBankingRates found each stock's Nov. 2 closing price. Multiplying the number of shares of each company in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio by its most recent closing price, GOBankingRates found the current approximate value of Buffett's stake in each company. Companies were then ranked by the percentage of the total value of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that they represent. All data was gathered on and up to date as of Nov. 3, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

