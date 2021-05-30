Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked
Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won’t catch him driving around in fancy Bentleys or status-symbol Teslas. The stock master allegedly got the jump on his billions by investing in the stock market at the tender age of 11. Since then, he’s gone on to amass his money by savvy predictions of the stock market.
GOBankingRates used CNBC's outline of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio components to find which stocks Warren Buffett is invested in and how many shares of each are currently in his portfolio. Then, using Google finance data, we found each stock's Nov. 2,2020, closing price. Multiplying the number of shares of each company in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio by its most recent closing price, we arrived at the current approximate value of Buffett's stake in each company. Companies were then ranked by the percentage of the total value of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio they represent. Take a closer look at Buffett's investments.
Last updated: May 26, 2021
No. 45-41
45. United Parcel Service
Symbol: UPS
Holdings: 59,400
Share price: $159.55
Value: $9,477,270
Share of portfolio: 0.004%
44. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C
Symbol: LILAK
Holdings: 1,284,020
Share price: $9.80
Value: $12,583,396
Share of portfolio: 0.006%
43. SPDR S& P 500 ETF Trust
Symbol: SPY
Holdings: 39,400
Share price: $330.20
Value: $13,009,880
Share of portfolio: 0.0006%
42. Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF
Symbol: VOO
Holdings: 43,000
Share price: $303.31
Value: $13,042,330
Share of portfolio: 0.006%
41. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A
Symbol: LILA
Holdings: 2,630,792
Share price: $9.89
Value: $26,018,533
Share of portfolio: 0.011%
No. 40-36
40. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock
Symbol: MDLZ
Holdings: 578,000
Share price:$ 54.34
Value: $31,408,520
Share of portfolio: 0.014%
39. Proctor & Gamble Co.
Symbol: PG
Holdings: 315,400
Share price: $138.50
Value: $43,682,900
Share of portfolio: 0.019%
38. Johnson & Johnson
Symbol: JNJ
Holdings: 327,100
Share price: $138.69
Value: $45,365,499
Share of portfolio: 0.020%
37. Liberty Global PLC Class C
Symbol: LBTYK
Holdings: 7,346,968
Share price: $18.44
Value: $135,478,090
Share of portfolio: 0.060%
36. Biogen
Symbol: BIIB
Holdings: 643,022
Share price: $248.99
Value: $160,106,048
Share of portfolio: 0.070%
No. 35-31
35. Suncor Energy Inc.
Symbol: SU
Holdings: 19,201,525
Share price: $11.75
Value: $225,617,919
Share of portfolio: 0.099%
34. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
Symbol: SIRI
Holdings: 50,000,000
Share price: $5.78
Value: $289,000,000
Share of portfolio: 0.127%
33. Liberty Global PLC Class A
Symbol: LBTYA
Holdings: 18,010,000
Share price: $18.79
Value: $338,407,900
Share of portfolio: 0.149%
32. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Symbol: TEVA
Holdings: 42,789,935
Share price: $8.80
Value: $376,545,796
Share of portfolio: 0.166%
31. M&T Bank Corp.
Symbol: MTB
Holdings: 4,536,174
Share price: $106.04
Value: $481,015,891
Share of portfolio: 0.212%
No. 30-26
30. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A
Symbol: LSXMA
Holdings: 14,860,360
Share price: $35.03
Value: $520,558,411
Share of portfolio: 0.229%
29. Synchrony Financial
Symbol: SYF
Holdings: 20,128,000
Share price: $25.96
Value: $522,522,880
Share of portfolio: 0.230%
28. Globe Life Inc.
Symbol: GL
Holdings: 6,353,727
Share price: $83.25
Value: $528,947,773
Share of portfolio: 0.233%
27. Barrick Gold Corp.
Symbol: GOLD
Holdings: 20,918,701
Share price: $27.16
Value: $568,151,919
Share of portfolio: 0.250%
26. Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc.
Symbol: RH
Holdings: 1,708,348
Share price: $341.13
Value: $582,768,753
Share of portfolio: 0.256%
No. 25-21
25. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
Symbol: AXTA
Holdings: 23,535,041
Share price: $25.64
Value: $603,438,451
Share of portfolio: 0.266%
24. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
Symbol: PNC
Holdings: 5,350,586
Share price: $114.45
Value: $612,374,568
Share of portfolio: 0.270%
23. Store Capital Corp.
Symbol: STOR
Holdings: 24,425,168
Share price: $26.74
Value: $652,861,592
Share of portfolio: 0.287%
22. Kroger Co.
Symbol: KR
Holdings: 21,940,079
Share price: $32.06
Value: $703,398,933
Share of portfolio: 0.310%
21. StoneCo Ltd.
Symbol: STNE
Holdings: 14,166,748
Share price: $52.95
Value: $750,129,307
Share of portfolio: 0.330%
No. 20-16
20. Mastercard Inc.
Symbol: MA
Holdings: 4,564,756
Share price: $289.97
Value: $1,323,642,297
Share of portfolio: 0.583%
19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C
Symbol: LSXMK
Holdings: 43,208,291
Share price: $35.14
Value: $1,518,339,346
Share of portfolio: 0.668%
18. Snowflake Inc.
Symbol: SNOW
Holdings: 6,125,376
Share price: $252.23
Value: $1,545,003,588
Share of portfolio: 0.680%
17. Costco Wholesale Corp.
Symbol: COST
Holdings: 4,333,363
Share price: $364.39
Value: $1,579,034,144
Share of portfolio: 0.695%
16. Amazon.com Inc.
Symbol: AMZN
Holdings: 533,300
Share price: $3,004.48
Value: $1,602,289,184
Share of portfolio: 0.705%
No. 15-11
15. Visa Inc.
Symbol: V
Holdings: 9,987,460
Share price: $184.74
Value: $1,845,083,360
Share of portfolio: 0.812%
14. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Symbol: JPM
Holdings: 22,208,427
Share price: $100.25
Value: $2,226,394,807
Share of portfolio: 0.980%
13. Verisign Inc.
Symbol: VRSN
Holdings: 12,815,613
Share price: $189.20
Value: $2,424,713,980
Share of portfolio: 1.067%
12. General Motors Co.
Symbol: GM
Holdings: 74,681,000
Share price: $34.55
Value: $2,580,228,550
Share of portfolio: 1.136%
11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp.
Symbol: BK
Holdings: 74,346,864
Share price: $35.10
Value: $2,609,574,926
Share of portfolio: 1.149%
No. 10-6
10. Wells Fargo & Co.
Symbol: WFC
Holdings: 136,340,848
Share price: $21.90
Value: $2,985,864,571
Share of portfolio: 1.314%
9. Charter Communications Inc.
Symbol: CHTR
Holdings: 5,213,461
Share price: $588.43
Value: $3,067,756,856
Share of portfolio: 1.350%
8. DaVita Inc.
Symbol: DVA
Holdings: 36,095,570
Share price: $89.07
Value: $3,215,032,420
Share of portfolio: 1.415%
7. U.S. Bancorp
Symbol: USB
Holdings: 149,590,275
Share price: $39.74
Value: $5,944,717,529
Share of portfolio: 2.616%
6. Moody’s Corp.
Symbol: MCO
Holdings: 24,669,778
Share price: $265.93
Value: $6,560,434,064
Share of portfolio: 2.88%
No. 5-1
5. Kraft Heinz Co.
Symbol: KHC
Holdings: 325,634,818
Share price: $31.67
Value: $10,312,854,686
Share of portfolio: 4.539%
4. American Express Co.
Symbol: AXP
Holdings: 151,610,700
Share price: $93.40
Value: $14,160,439,380
Share of portfolio: 6.232%
3. Coca-Cola Co.
Symbol: KO
Holdings: 400,000,000
Share price: $48.62
Value: $19,448,000,000
Share of portfolio: 8.559%
2. Bank of America Corp.
Symbol: BAC
Holdings: 1,032,852,006
Share price: $24.08
Value: $24,871,076,304
Share of portfolio: 10.946%
1. Apple Inc.
Symbol: AAPL
Holdings: 1,003,466,264
Share price: $108.77
Value: $109,147,025,535
Share of portfolio: 48.037%
Methodology: GOBankingRates first used CNBC's outline of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio components to find which stocks Warren Buffett is invested in and how many shares of each are currently in the portfolio. Then, using Google finance data, GOBankingRates found each stock's Nov. 2 closing price. Multiplying the number of shares of each company in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio by its most recent closing price, GOBankingRates found the current approximate value of Buffett's stake in each company. Companies were then ranked by the percentage of the total value of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that they represent. All data was gathered on and up to date as of Nov. 3, 2020.
