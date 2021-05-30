Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

Krista Kennell / Shutterstock.com

Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won’t catch him driving around in fancy Bentleys or status-symbol Teslas. The stock master allegedly got the jump on his billions by investing in the stock market at the tender age of 11. Since then, he’s gone on to amass his money by savvy predictions of the stock market.

GOBankingRates used CNBC's outline of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio components to find which stocks Warren Buffett is invested in and how many shares of each are currently in his portfolio. Then, using Google finance data, we found each stock's Nov. 2,2020, closing price. Multiplying the number of shares of each company in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio by its most recent closing price, we arrived at the current approximate value of Buffett's stake in each company. Companies were then ranked by the percentage of the total value of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio they represent. Take a closer look at Buffett's investments.

Pasadena, United States - August 2, 2014: The UPS Store exterior.

No. 45-41

45. United Parcel Service

Symbol: UPS

Holdings: 59,400

Share price: $159.55

Value: $9,477,270

Share of portfolio: 0.004%

44. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C

Symbol: LILAK

Holdings: 1,284,020

Share price: $9.80

Value: $12,583,396

Share of portfolio: 0.006%

43. SPDR S& P 500 ETF Trust

Symbol: SPY

Holdings: 39,400

Share price: $330.20

Value: $13,009,880

Share of portfolio: 0.0006%

42. Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF

Symbol: VOO

Holdings: 43,000

Share price: $303.31

Value: $13,042,330

Share of portfolio: 0.006%

41. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A

Symbol: LILA

Holdings: 2,630,792

Share price: $9.89

Value: $26,018,533

Share of portfolio: 0.011%

February 3, 2018 Fremont / CA / USA - Johnson & Johnson logo in front of one of their office buildings, Fremont, East San Francisco bay area, California.

No. 40-36

40. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock

Symbol: MDLZ

Holdings: 578,000

Share price:$ 54.34

Value: $31,408,520

Share of portfolio: 0.014%

39. Proctor & Gamble Co.

Symbol: PG

Holdings: 315,400

Share price: $138.50

Value: $43,682,900

Share of portfolio: 0.019%

38. Johnson & Johnson

Symbol: JNJ

Holdings: 327,100

Share price: $138.69

Value: $45,365,499

Share of portfolio: 0.020%

37. Liberty Global PLC Class C

Symbol: LBTYK

Holdings: 7,346,968

Share price: $18.44

Value: $135,478,090

Share of portfolio: 0.060%

36. Biogen

Symbol: BIIB

Holdings: 643,022

Share price: $248.99

Value: $160,106,048

Share of portfolio: 0.070%

SiriusXM

No. 35-31

35. Suncor Energy Inc.

Symbol: SU

Holdings: 19,201,525

Share price: $11.75

Value: $225,617,919

Share of portfolio: 0.099%

34. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Symbol: SIRI

Holdings: 50,000,000

Share price: $5.78

Value: $289,000,000

Share of portfolio: 0.127%

33. Liberty Global PLC Class A

Symbol: LBTYA

Holdings: 18,010,000

Share price: $18.79

Value: $338,407,900

Share of portfolio: 0.149%

32. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Symbol: TEVA

Holdings: 42,789,935

Share price: $8.80

Value: $376,545,796

Share of portfolio: 0.166%

31. M&T Bank Corp.

Symbol: MTB

Holdings: 4,536,174

Share price: $106.04

Value: $481,015,891

Share of portfolio: 0.212%

Charlotte, NC, 24 Nov 2019: Synchrony Bank customer service call center offices on Ballantyne Commons Parkway in Charlotte.

No. 30-26

30. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

Symbol: LSXMA

Holdings: 14,860,360

Share price: $35.03

Value: $520,558,411

Share of portfolio: 0.229%

29. Synchrony Financial

Symbol: SYF

Holdings: 20,128,000

Share price: $25.96

Value: $522,522,880

Share of portfolio: 0.230%

28. Globe Life Inc.

Symbol: GL

Holdings: 6,353,727

Share price: $83.25

Value: $528,947,773

Share of portfolio: 0.233%

27. Barrick Gold Corp.

Symbol: GOLD

Holdings: 20,918,701

Share price: $27.16

Value: $568,151,919

Share of portfolio: 0.250%

26. Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc.

Symbol: RH

Holdings: 1,708,348

Share price: $341.13

Value: $582,768,753

Share of portfolio: 0.256%

Indianapolis - Circa March 2018: Kroger Supermarket.

No. 25-21

25. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Symbol: AXTA

Holdings: 23,535,041

Share price: $25.64

Value: $603,438,451

Share of portfolio: 0.266%

24. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Symbol: PNC

Holdings: 5,350,586

Share price: $114.45

Value: $612,374,568

Share of portfolio: 0.270%

23. Store Capital Corp.

Symbol: STOR

Holdings: 24,425,168

Share price: $26.74

Value: $652,861,592

Share of portfolio: 0.287%

22. Kroger Co.

Symbol: KR

Holdings: 21,940,079

Share price: $32.06

Value: $703,398,933

Share of portfolio: 0.310%

21. StoneCo Ltd.

Symbol: STNE

Holdings: 14,166,748

Share price: $52.95

Value: $750,129,307

Share of portfolio: 0.330%

TUCSON, UNITED STATES - March 29: Shoppers practicing social distancing lined up outside Costco store in Tucson during the coronavirus pandemic.

No. 20-16

20. Mastercard Inc.

Symbol: MA

Holdings: 4,564,756

Share price: $289.97

Value: $1,323,642,297

Share of portfolio: 0.583%

19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

Symbol: LSXMK

Holdings: 43,208,291

Share price: $35.14

Value: $1,518,339,346

Share of portfolio: 0.668%

18. Snowflake Inc.

Symbol: SNOW

Holdings: 6,125,376

Share price: $252.23

Value: $1,545,003,588

Share of portfolio: 0.680%

17. Costco Wholesale Corp.

Symbol: COST

Holdings: 4,333,363

Share price: $364.39

Value: $1,579,034,144

Share of portfolio: 0.695%

16. Amazon.com Inc.

Symbol: AMZN

Holdings: 533,300

Share price: $3,004.48

Value: $1,602,289,184

Share of portfolio: 0.705%

YEKATAERINBURG, RUSSIA - JAN 07, 2015: Pile of Visa credit cards.

No. 15-11

15. Visa Inc.

Symbol: V

Holdings: 9,987,460

Share price: $184.74

Value: $1,845,083,360

Share of portfolio: 0.812%

14. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Symbol: JPM

Holdings: 22,208,427

Share price: $100.25

Value: $2,226,394,807

Share of portfolio: 0.980%

13. Verisign Inc.

Symbol: VRSN

Holdings: 12,815,613

Share price: $189.20

Value: $2,424,713,980

Share of portfolio: 1.067%

12. General Motors Co.

Symbol: GM

Holdings: 74,681,000

Share price: $34.55

Value: $2,580,228,550

Share of portfolio: 1.136%

11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

Symbol: BK

Holdings: 74,346,864

Share price: $35.10

Value: $2,609,574,926

Share of portfolio: 1.149%

Charter Communications

No. 10-6

10. Wells Fargo & Co.

Symbol: WFC

Holdings: 136,340,848

Share price: $21.90

Value: $2,985,864,571

Share of portfolio: 1.314%

9. Charter Communications Inc.

Symbol: CHTR

Holdings: 5,213,461

Share price: $588.43

Value: $3,067,756,856

Share of portfolio: 1.350%

8. DaVita Inc.

Symbol: DVA

Holdings: 36,095,570

Share price: $89.07

Value: $3,215,032,420

Share of portfolio: 1.415%

7. U.S. Bancorp

Symbol: USB

Holdings: 149,590,275

Share price: $39.74

Value: $5,944,717,529

Share of portfolio: 2.616%

6. Moody’s Corp.

Symbol: MCO

Holdings: 24,669,778

Share price: $265.93

Value: $6,560,434,064

Share of portfolio: 2.88%

Coca-Cola can dropped in water

No. 5-1

5. Kraft Heinz Co.

Symbol: KHC

Holdings: 325,634,818

Share price: $31.67

Value: $10,312,854,686

Share of portfolio: 4.539%

4. American Express Co.

Symbol: AXP

Holdings: 151,610,700

Share price: $93.40

Value: $14,160,439,380

Share of portfolio: 6.232%

3. Coca-Cola Co.

Symbol: KO

Holdings: 400,000,000

Share price: $48.62

Value: $19,448,000,000

Share of portfolio: 8.559%

2. Bank of America Corp.

Symbol: BAC

Holdings: 1,032,852,006

Share price: $24.08

Value: $24,871,076,304

Share of portfolio: 10.946%

1. Apple Inc.

Symbol: AAPL

Holdings: 1,003,466,264

Share price: $108.77

Value: $109,147,025,535

Share of portfolio: 48.037%

Methodology: GOBankingRates first used CNBC's outline of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio components to find which stocks Warren Buffett is invested in and how many shares of each are currently in the portfolio. Then, using Google finance data, GOBankingRates found each stock's Nov. 2 closing price. Multiplying the number of shares of each company in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio by its most recent closing price, GOBankingRates found the current approximate value of Buffett's stake in each company. Companies were then ranked by the percentage of the total value of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that they represent. All data was gathered on and up to date as of Nov. 3, 2020.

