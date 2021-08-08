Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jordan Rosenfeld
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Krista Kennell / Shutterstock.com
Krista Kennell / Shutterstock.com

Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won’t catch him driving around in fancy Bentleys or status-symbol Teslas. The stock master allegedly got the jump on his billions by investing in the stock market at the tender age of 11. Since then, he’s gone on to amass his money by savvy predictions of the stock market.

Weirdly Similar: Weird Things Top Billionaires Have in Common
Follow Along: 31 Days of Living Richer

GOBankingRates used CNBC's outline of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio components to find which stocks Warren Buffett is invested in and how many shares of each are currently in his portfolio. Then, using Google finance data, we found each stock's Nov. 2,2020, closing price. Multiplying the number of shares of each company in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio by its most recent closing price, we arrived at the current approximate value of Buffett's stake in each company. Companies were then ranked by the percentage of the total value of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio they represent. Take a closer look at Buffett's investments.

Last updated: July 16, 2021

Wolterk / Getty Images
Wolterk / Getty Images

No. 45-41

45. United Parcel Service

  • Symbol: UPS

  • Holdings: 59,400

  • Share price: $159.55

  • Value: $9,477,270

  • Share of portfolio: 0.004%

44. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C

  • Symbol: LILAK

  • Holdings: 1,284,020

  • Share price: $9.80

  • Value: $12,583,396

  • Share of portfolio: 0.006%

43. SPDR S& P 500 ETF Trust

  • Symbol: SPY

  • Holdings: 39,400

  • Share price: $330.20

  • Value: $13,009,880

  • Share of portfolio: 0.0006%

42. Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF

  • Symbol: VOO

  • Holdings: 43,000

  • Share price: $303.31

  • Value: $13,042,330

  • Share of portfolio: 0.006%

41. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A

  • Symbol: LILA

  • Holdings: 2,630,792

  • Share price: $9.89

  • Value: $26,018,533

  • Share of portfolio: 0.011%

Related: 15 Genius Things I Learned at Lunch With Warren Buffett

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

No. 40-36

40. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock

  • Symbol: MDLZ

  • Holdings: 578,000

  • Share price:$ 54.34

  • Value: $31,408,520

  • Share of portfolio: 0.014%

39. Proctor & Gamble Co.

  • Symbol: PG

  • Holdings: 315,400

  • Share price: $138.50

  • Value: $43,682,900

  • Share of portfolio: 0.019%

38. Johnson & Johnson

  • Symbol: JNJ

  • Holdings: 327,100

  • Share price: $138.69

  • Value: $45,365,499

  • Share of portfolio: 0.020%

37. Liberty Global PLC Class C

  • Symbol: LBTYK

  • Holdings: 7,346,968

  • Share price: $18.44

  • Value: $135,478,090

  • Share of portfolio: 0.060%

36. Biogen

  • Symbol: BIIB

  • Holdings: 643,022

  • Share price: $248.99

  • Value: $160,106,048

  • Share of portfolio: 0.070%

Read More: How the Stock Market Performed Under Every President

SiriusXM
SiriusXM

No. 35-31

35. Suncor Energy Inc.

  • Symbol: SU

  • Holdings: 19,201,525

  • Share price: $11.75

  • Value: $225,617,919

  • Share of portfolio: 0.099%

34. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

  • Symbol: SIRI

  • Holdings: 50,000,000

  • Share price: $5.78

  • Value: $289,000,000

  • Share of portfolio: 0.127%

33. Liberty Global PLC Class A

  • Symbol: LBTYA

  • Holdings: 18,010,000

  • Share price: $18.79

  • Value: $338,407,900

  • Share of portfolio: 0.149%

32. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Symbol: TEVA

  • Holdings: 42,789,935

  • Share price: $8.80

  • Value: $376,545,796

  • Share of portfolio: 0.166%

31. M&T Bank Corp.

  • Symbol: MTB

  • Holdings: 4,536,174

  • Share price: $106.04

  • Value: $481,015,891

  • Share of portfolio: 0.212%

J. Michael Jones / Getty Images
J. Michael Jones / Getty Images

No. 30-26

30. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

  • Symbol: LSXMA

  • Holdings: 14,860,360

  • Share price: $35.03

  • Value: $520,558,411

  • Share of portfolio: 0.229%

29. Synchrony Financial

  • Symbol: SYF

  • Holdings: 20,128,000

  • Share price: $25.96

  • Value: $522,522,880

  • Share of portfolio: 0.230%

28. Globe Life Inc.

  • Symbol: GL

  • Holdings: 6,353,727

  • Share price: $83.25

  • Value: $528,947,773

  • Share of portfolio: 0.233%

27. Barrick Gold Corp.

  • Symbol: GOLD

  • Holdings: 20,918,701

  • Share price: $27.16

  • Value: $568,151,919

  • Share of portfolio: 0.250%

26. Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc.

  • Symbol: RH

  • Holdings: 1,708,348

  • Share price: $341.13

  • Value: $582,768,753

  • Share of portfolio: 0.256%

jetcityimage / Getty Images
jetcityimage / Getty Images

No. 25-21

25. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

  • Symbol: AXTA

  • Holdings: 23,535,041

  • Share price: $25.64

  • Value: $603,438,451

  • Share of portfolio: 0.266%

24. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

  • Symbol: PNC

  • Holdings: 5,350,586

  • Share price: $114.45

  • Value: $612,374,568

  • Share of portfolio: 0.270%

23. Store Capital Corp.

  • Symbol: STOR

  • Holdings: 24,425,168

  • Share price: $26.74

  • Value: $652,861,592

  • Share of portfolio: 0.287%

22. Kroger Co.

  • Symbol: KR

  • Holdings: 21,940,079

  • Share price: $32.06

  • Value: $703,398,933

  • Share of portfolio: 0.310%

21. StoneCo Ltd.

  • Symbol: STNE

  • Holdings: 14,166,748

  • Share price: $52.95

  • Value: $750,129,307

  • Share of portfolio: 0.330%

Related: 21 Life Hacks From Warren Buffett That Anyone Can Use

CREATISTA / Shutterstock.com
CREATISTA / Shutterstock.com

No. 20-16

20. Mastercard Inc.

  • Symbol: MA

  • Holdings: 4,564,756

  • Share price: $289.97

  • Value: $1,323,642,297

  • Share of portfolio: 0.583%

19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

  • Symbol: LSXMK

  • Holdings: 43,208,291

  • Share price: $35.14

  • Value: $1,518,339,346

  • Share of portfolio: 0.668%

18. Snowflake Inc.

  • Symbol: SNOW

  • Holdings: 6,125,376

  • Share price: $252.23

  • Value: $1,545,003,588

  • Share of portfolio: 0.680%

17. Costco Wholesale Corp.

  • Symbol: COST

  • Holdings: 4,333,363

  • Share price: $364.39

  • Value: $1,579,034,144

  • Share of portfolio: 0.695%

16. Amazon.com Inc.

  • Symbol: AMZN

  • Holdings: 533,300

  • Share price: $3,004.48

  • Value: $1,602,289,184

  • Share of portfolio: 0.705%

Valeri Potapova / Shutterstock.com
Valeri Potapova / Shutterstock.com

No. 15-11

15. Visa Inc.

  • Symbol: V

  • Holdings: 9,987,460

  • Share price: $184.74

  • Value: $1,845,083,360

  • Share of portfolio: 0.812%

14. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

  • Symbol: JPM

  • Holdings: 22,208,427

  • Share price: $100.25

  • Value: $2,226,394,807

  • Share of portfolio: 0.980%

13. Verisign Inc.

  • Symbol: VRSN

  • Holdings: 12,815,613

  • Share price: $189.20

  • Value: $2,424,713,980

  • Share of portfolio: 1.067%

12. General Motors Co.

  • Symbol: GM

  • Holdings: 74,681,000

  • Share price: $34.55

  • Value: $2,580,228,550

  • Share of portfolio: 1.136%

11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

  • Symbol: BK

  • Holdings: 74,346,864

  • Share price: $35.10

  • Value: $2,609,574,926

  • Share of portfolio: 1.149%

Charter Communications
Charter Communications

No. 10-6

10. Wells Fargo & Co.

  • Symbol: WFC

  • Holdings: 136,340,848

  • Share price: $21.90

  • Value: $2,985,864,571

  • Share of portfolio: 1.314%

9. Charter Communications Inc.

  • Symbol: CHTR

  • Holdings: 5,213,461

  • Share price: $588.43

  • Value: $3,067,756,856

  • Share of portfolio: 1.350%

8. DaVita Inc.

  • Symbol: DVA

  • Holdings: 36,095,570

  • Share price: $89.07

  • Value: $3,215,032,420

  • Share of portfolio: 1.415%

7. U.S. Bancorp

  • Symbol: USB

  • Holdings: 149,590,275

  • Share price: $39.74

  • Value: $5,944,717,529

  • Share of portfolio: 2.616%

6. Moody’s Corp.

  • Symbol: MCO

  • Holdings: 24,669,778

  • Share price: $265.93

  • Value: $6,560,434,064

  • Share of portfolio: 2.88%

Find Out: How Rich Was Warren Buffett at Your Age?

andrebanyai / Shutterstock.com
andrebanyai / Shutterstock.com

No. 5-1

5. Kraft Heinz Co.

  • Symbol: KHC

  • Holdings: 325,634,818

  • Share price: $31.67

  • Value: $10,312,854,686

  • Share of portfolio: 4.539%

4. American Express Co.

  • Symbol: AXP

  • Holdings: 151,610,700

  • Share price: $93.40

  • Value: $14,160,439,380

  • Share of portfolio: 6.232%

3. Coca-Cola Co.

  • Symbol: KO

  • Holdings: 400,000,000

  • Share price: $48.62

  • Value: $19,448,000,000

  • Share of portfolio: 8.559%

2. Bank of America Corp.

  • Symbol: BAC

  • Holdings: 1,032,852,006

  • Share price: $24.08

  • Value: $24,871,076,304

  • Share of portfolio: 10.946%

1. Apple Inc.

  • Symbol: AAPL

  • Holdings: 1,003,466,264

  • Share price: $108.77

  • Value: $109,147,025,535

  • Share of portfolio: 48.037%

More From GoBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates first used CNBC's outline of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio components to find which stocks Warren Buffett is invested in and how many shares of each are currently in the portfolio. Then, using Google finance data, GOBankingRates found each stock's Nov. 2 closing price. Multiplying the number of shares of each company in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio by its most recent closing price, GOBankingRates found the current approximate value of Buffett's stake in each company. Companies were then ranked by the percentage of the total value of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that they represent. All data was gathered on and up to date as of Nov. 3, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • My Top Warren Buffet Stock to Buy Right Now

    In 1942, Warren Buffett bought his first stock when he was 11 years old, adding three shares of an oil company called Cities Service to his portfolio. With that in mind, he added $735 million in Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock to Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio last year. This move took many investors by surprise as Buffett has historically shied away from young public companies (Snowflake IPO'd in Sept. 2020).

  • Jordan Spieth's injury from 2018 lingering; decided to rest this summer

    The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    After 2 weeks of competition, the Tokyo Olympics came to an end. And the Dixie Fire continues to burn in California. It's the weekend's biggest news.

  • Amazon Stock: Investors Expect Too Much

    Year-over-year revenue growth slowed dramatically at Amazon beginning in mid-May. This might be closer to the new normal than many investors expect.

  • Team USA is victorious during Tokyo Olympics final competitions

    The U.S. women’s basketball team defeated Japan to win their seventh consecutive gold medal.

  • Dolphins rookie TE Hunter Long carted off after practice injury

    Dolphins rookie TE Hunter Long carted off after practice injury

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • 3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

    Innovation and time could allow a sizable investment in this trio to turn into a life-altering amount of money.

  • Reverse Stock Splits Are Rare. Why GE Took the Plunge.

    Most companies avoid reverse splits to avoid looking as if they needed to boost their stock price. The venerable industrial conglomerate, however, wanted its share price in triple digits—like its peers.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    According to data released last month by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose by 5.4% in June from the previous year. What's more, the Core CPI, which takes into account a predetermined basket of goods and services, minus food and energy, rose by 4.5%. One of the smartest ways investors can counteract the effects of inflation is with dividend stocks.

  • Nikola’s Indicted Ex-Chairman Milton Sells $77 Million of Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. founder and former chairman Trevor Milton raised about $77 million selling shares in the electric-truck maker, days after pleading not guilty to charges he misled investors to hype the stock.The disposals were disclosed in a filing late Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Milton indirectly owned the shares through M&M Residual LLC -- a Nevada company he wholly owns -- and his spouse, according to the filing.On July 23, six days before Milton was c

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • 5 Supercharged Stocks to Buy if the Stock Market Crashes 10%

    For many investors, there are no scarier words than "stock market crash." But the data doesn't lie: stock market crashes are commonplace, and can arguably be considered the price of admission for taking part in one of the greatest wealth creators on the planet.

  • A Big Fund Scooped Up AT&T, Gilead, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Michigan’s retirement system increased investments in AT&T and Gilead stock, doubled its stake in Qualcomm, and slashed holdings in Verizon.

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • 3 Risky Dividend Stocks I Feel Safe Owning

    Interest rates were finally rising after a 30-year decline, but the pandemic forced the Federal Reserve to cut rates to zero. As a result, fixed-income investors are on an all-out scramble for yield. Unsurprisingly, income investors are paying more attention to dividend-paying stocks, with many looking for underappreciated bargains.

  • Wall Street Hates This Dividend Stock's Latest Plan. I Love It.

    Earlier this year, Lumen Technologies' (NYSE: LUMN) management indicated a strong interest in selling non-core assets to reduce debt and get the company growing again. The negative reaction may have something to do with Lumen's status as a high-yield stock. Between the divestitures and a plan to ramp up investments in fiber infrastructure, Lumen may need to cut its dividend.

  • Here’s How Much You Should Have in Your 401(k) Account, Based on Your Age

    Retirement seems like a far-off thing that we never really feel prepared for, but young people might be on a better path than they think. According to data from Fidelity's retirement platform, people...

  • 10 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield monthly dividend stocks to buy in August. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we progress into the latter half of 2021, […]