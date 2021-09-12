Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jordan Rosenfeld
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Krista Kennell / Shutterstock.com
Krista Kennell / Shutterstock.com

Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won’t catch him driving around in fancy Bentleys or status-symbol Teslas. The stock master allegedly got the jump on his billions by investing in the stock market at the tender age of 11. Since then, he’s gone on to amass his money by savvy predictions of the stock market.

Weirdly Similar: Weird Things Top Billionaires Have in Common
Follow Along: These 47 Billionaires Got Richer During The Pandemic

GOBankingRates used CNBC's outline of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio components to find which stocks Warren Buffett is invested in and how many shares of each are currently in his portfolio. Then, using Google finance data, we found each stock's Nov. 2, 2020, closing price. Multiplying the number of shares of each company in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio by its most recent closing price, we arrived at the current approximate value of Buffett's stake in each company. Companies were then ranked by the percentage of the total value of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio they represent. Take a closer look at Buffett's investments.

Last updated: Aug. 24, 2021

Wolterk / Getty Images
Wolterk / Getty Images

No. 45-41

45. United Parcel Service

  • Symbol: UPS

  • Holdings: 59,400

  • Share price: $159.55

  • Value: $9,477,270

  • Share of portfolio: 0.004%

44. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C

  • Symbol: LILAK

  • Holdings: 1,284,020

  • Share price: $9.80

  • Value: $12,583,396

  • Share of portfolio: 0.006%

43. SPDR S& P 500 ETF Trust

  • Symbol: SPY

  • Holdings: 39,400

  • Share price: $330.20

  • Value: $13,009,880

  • Share of portfolio: 0.0006%

42. Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF

  • Symbol: VOO

  • Holdings: 43,000

  • Share price: $303.31

  • Value: $13,042,330

  • Share of portfolio: 0.006%

41. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A

  • Symbol: LILA

  • Holdings: 2,630,792

  • Share price: $9.89

  • Value: $26,018,533

  • Share of portfolio: 0.011%

Related: 15 Genius Things I Learned at Lunch With Warren Buffett

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

No. 40-36

40. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock

  • Symbol: MDLZ

  • Holdings: 578,000

  • Share price:$ 54.34

  • Value: $31,408,520

  • Share of portfolio: 0.014%

39. Proctor & Gamble Co.

  • Symbol: PG

  • Holdings: 315,400

  • Share price: $138.50

  • Value: $43,682,900

  • Share of portfolio: 0.019%

38. Johnson & Johnson

  • Symbol: JNJ

  • Holdings: 327,100

  • Share price: $138.69

  • Value: $45,365,499

  • Share of portfolio: 0.020%

37. Liberty Global PLC Class C

  • Symbol: LBTYK

  • Holdings: 7,346,968

  • Share price: $18.44

  • Value: $135,478,090

  • Share of portfolio: 0.060%

36. Biogen

  • Symbol: BIIB

  • Holdings: 643,022

  • Share price: $248.99

  • Value: $160,106,048

  • Share of portfolio: 0.070%

Read More: How the Stock Market Performed Under Every President

SiriusXM
SiriusXM

No. 35-31

35. Suncor Energy Inc.

  • Symbol: SU

  • Holdings: 19,201,525

  • Share price: $11.75

  • Value: $225,617,919

  • Share of portfolio: 0.099%

34. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

  • Symbol: SIRI

  • Holdings: 50,000,000

  • Share price: $5.78

  • Value: $289,000,000

  • Share of portfolio: 0.127%

33. Liberty Global PLC Class A

  • Symbol: LBTYA

  • Holdings: 18,010,000

  • Share price: $18.79

  • Value: $338,407,900

  • Share of portfolio: 0.149%

32. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Symbol: TEVA

  • Holdings: 42,789,935

  • Share price: $8.80

  • Value: $376,545,796

  • Share of portfolio: 0.166%

31. M&T Bank Corp.

  • Symbol: MTB

  • Holdings: 4,536,174

  • Share price: $106.04

  • Value: $481,015,891

  • Share of portfolio: 0.212%

Find Out: The 25 Richest People in the US

J. Michael Jones / Getty Images
J. Michael Jones / Getty Images

No. 30-26

30. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

  • Symbol: LSXMA

  • Holdings: 14,860,360

  • Share price: $35.03

  • Value: $520,558,411

  • Share of portfolio: 0.229%

29. Synchrony Financial

  • Symbol: SYF

  • Holdings: 20,128,000

  • Share price: $25.96

  • Value: $522,522,880

  • Share of portfolio: 0.230%

28. Globe Life Inc.

  • Symbol: GL

  • Holdings: 6,353,727

  • Share price: $83.25

  • Value: $528,947,773

  • Share of portfolio: 0.233%

27. Barrick Gold Corp.

  • Symbol: GOLD

  • Holdings: 20,918,701

  • Share price: $27.16

  • Value: $568,151,919

  • Share of portfolio: 0.250%

26. Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc.

  • Symbol: RH

  • Holdings: 1,708,348

  • Share price: $341.13

  • Value: $582,768,753

  • Share of portfolio: 0.256%

Discover: 16 Money Rules That Millionaires Swear By

jetcityimage / Getty Images
jetcityimage / Getty Images

No. 25-21

25. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

  • Symbol: AXTA

  • Holdings: 23,535,041

  • Share price: $25.64

  • Value: $603,438,451

  • Share of portfolio: 0.266%

24. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

  • Symbol: PNC

  • Holdings: 5,350,586

  • Share price: $114.45

  • Value: $612,374,568

  • Share of portfolio: 0.270%

23. Store Capital Corp.

  • Symbol: STOR

  • Holdings: 24,425,168

  • Share price: $26.74

  • Value: $652,861,592

  • Share of portfolio: 0.287%

22. Kroger Co.

  • Symbol: KR

  • Holdings: 21,940,079

  • Share price: $32.06

  • Value: $703,398,933

  • Share of portfolio: 0.310%

21. StoneCo Ltd.

  • Symbol: STNE

  • Holdings: 14,166,748

  • Share price: $52.95

  • Value: $750,129,307

  • Share of portfolio: 0.330%

Related: 21 Life Hacks From Warren Buffett That Anyone Can Use

CREATISTA / Shutterstock.com
CREATISTA / Shutterstock.com

No. 20-16

20. Mastercard Inc.

  • Symbol: MA

  • Holdings: 4,564,756

  • Share price: $289.97

  • Value: $1,323,642,297

  • Share of portfolio: 0.583%

19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

  • Symbol: LSXMK

  • Holdings: 43,208,291

  • Share price: $35.14

  • Value: $1,518,339,346

  • Share of portfolio: 0.668%

18. Snowflake Inc.

  • Symbol: SNOW

  • Holdings: 6,125,376

  • Share price: $252.23

  • Value: $1,545,003,588

  • Share of portfolio: 0.680%

17. Costco Wholesale Corp.

  • Symbol: COST

  • Holdings: 4,333,363

  • Share price: $364.39

  • Value: $1,579,034,144

  • Share of portfolio: 0.695%

16. Amazon.com Inc.

  • Symbol: AMZN

  • Holdings: 533,300

  • Share price: $3,004.48

  • Value: $1,602,289,184

  • Share of portfolio: 0.705%

Find Out: The Richest Celebrity From Every State

Valeri Potapova / Shutterstock.com
Valeri Potapova / Shutterstock.com

No. 15-11

15. Visa Inc.

  • Symbol: V

  • Holdings: 9,987,460

  • Share price: $184.74

  • Value: $1,845,083,360

  • Share of portfolio: 0.812%

14. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

  • Symbol: JPM

  • Holdings: 22,208,427

  • Share price: $100.25

  • Value: $2,226,394,807

  • Share of portfolio: 0.980%

13. Verisign Inc.

  • Symbol: VRSN

  • Holdings: 12,815,613

  • Share price: $189.20

  • Value: $2,424,713,980

  • Share of portfolio: 1.067%

12. General Motors Co.

  • Symbol: GM

  • Holdings: 74,681,000

  • Share price: $34.55

  • Value: $2,580,228,550

  • Share of portfolio: 1.136%

11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

  • Symbol: BK

  • Holdings: 74,346,864

  • Share price: $35.10

  • Value: $2,609,574,926

  • Share of portfolio: 1.149%

Still Making Bank: Betty White, Cher and 48 More of the Richest Stars Over 70

Charter Communications
Charter Communications

No. 10-6

10. Wells Fargo & Co.

  • Symbol: WFC

  • Holdings: 136,340,848

  • Share price: $21.90

  • Value: $2,985,864,571

  • Share of portfolio: 1.314%

9. Charter Communications Inc.

  • Symbol: CHTR

  • Holdings: 5,213,461

  • Share price: $588.43

  • Value: $3,067,756,856

  • Share of portfolio: 1.350%

8. DaVita Inc.

  • Symbol: DVA

  • Holdings: 36,095,570

  • Share price: $89.07

  • Value: $3,215,032,420

  • Share of portfolio: 1.415%

7. U.S. Bancorp

  • Symbol: USB

  • Holdings: 149,590,275

  • Share price: $39.74

  • Value: $5,944,717,529

  • Share of portfolio: 2.616%

6. Moody’s Corp.

  • Symbol: MCO

  • Holdings: 24,669,778

  • Share price: $265.93

  • Value: $6,560,434,064

  • Share of portfolio: 2.88%

Find Out: How Rich Was Warren Buffett at Your Age?

andrebanyai / Shutterstock.com
andrebanyai / Shutterstock.com

No. 5-1

5. Kraft Heinz Co.

  • Symbol: KHC

  • Holdings: 325,634,818

  • Share price: $31.67

  • Value: $10,312,854,686

  • Share of portfolio: 4.539%

4. American Express Co.

  • Symbol: AXP

  • Holdings: 151,610,700

  • Share price: $93.40

  • Value: $14,160,439,380

  • Share of portfolio: 6.232%

3. Coca-Cola Co.

  • Symbol: KO

  • Holdings: 400,000,000

  • Share price: $48.62

  • Value: $19,448,000,000

  • Share of portfolio: 8.559%

2. Bank of America Corp.

  • Symbol: BAC

  • Holdings: 1,032,852,006

  • Share price: $24.08

  • Value: $24,871,076,304

  • Share of portfolio: 10.946%

1. Apple Inc.

  • Symbol: AAPL

  • Holdings: 1,003,466,264

  • Share price: $108.77

  • Value: $109,147,025,535

  • Share of portfolio: 48.037%

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates first used CNBC's outline of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio components to find which stocks Warren Buffett is invested in and how many shares of each are currently in the portfolio. Then, using Google finance data, GOBankingRates found each stock's Nov. 2 closing price. Multiplying the number of shares of each company in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio by its most recent closing price, GOBankingRates found the current approximate value of Buffett's stake in each company. Companies were then ranked by the percentage of the total value of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that they represent. All data was gathered on and up to date as of Nov. 3, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Multiple insiders bought Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

    When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase...

  • 9 ways following Warren Buffett’s frugal habits could save you money

    The uber-wealthy investor buys breakfast at McDonald’s.

  • Buy This Cloud Stock Before It Jumps Higher

    The switch to a subscription-based model and a terrific end-market opportunity could send this cloud stock soaring.

  • 3 Unstoppable ETFs That Can Turn $1,000 Into $100,000

    Whether you're saving for retirement or simply trying to generate long-term wealth, investing in the stock market is a smart move. Investing can help you save significantly more than stashing your money in a savings account, and it's easier than you may think to get started. You don't need to be wealthy to make money in the stock market, and even small amounts can add up over time with the right investments.

  • 4 Amazing Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2035

    In fact, the following four amazing stocks have the potential to make investors millionaires by the midpoint of the next decade. On the other end of the spectrum is online insurance marketplace EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER), which clocks in at a market cap of just over $600 million, as of Sept. 8.

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Can Soar Even if the U.S. Doesn't Legalize Marijuana

    Their businesses don't deal with the marijuana plant directly, so they can freely expand and grow across the country.

  • 3 Monster Stocks in the Making to Buy Right Now

    Skin cancer affects more Americans than all other types of cancer combined. The company's tests are 17 times less likely to miss a melanoma diagnosis. The company estimates its addressable market is close to $10 billion for all types of skin cancer.

  • 2 Value Stocks to Buy Before the EV Revolution Takes Them Higher

    While not thought of as electric vehicle companies, these two stocks will nonetheless benefit from soaring EV growth over the next decade.

  • Cathie Wood's Latest Picks: 2 Stocks She Just Bought

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Recently, she added shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) to ARK's flagship ETF. PagerDuty is the central nervous system for the modern enterprise.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Buying Dividend stocks can be a lucrative investment strategy. The list of companies that will pay you to hold them is vast, and here are three stocks that could be paying dividends for years to come. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) is a consumer staples company that sells various household products, including toothpaste, soap, pet food, cleaning products, and deodorant.

  • Utility Stocks Aren’t Getting Much Respect—but They Have Big Dividends

    Utility stocks have been lagging behind the broader market, but their healthy dividend yields have helped bridge the gap by bolstering otherwise solid performance.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I Want to Buy if a Stock Market Crash Occurs

    The likelihood of a market pullback appears to be growing. For long-term investors looking to put their cash to work, that's a good thing.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    With that said, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors who identified three stocks they see huge opportunity in: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX), Gannett (NYSE: GCI), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). Nicholas Rossolillo (Stitch Fix): Stitch Fix has been mostly down in 2021, but it certainly isn't out. Caught up in the growth stock sell-off this past spring, it then downgraded expectations for full-year sales and underwent a CEO transition from founder Katrina Lake to now-CEO Elizabeth Spalding.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Are Better Buys Than Moderna

    Moderna was a great stock to buy in 2020 and even earlier this year. Here are two biotech stocks that are better buys right now than Moderna. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) could soon be a direct competitor to Moderna.

  • This Company Temporarily Tripled Its Dividend -- Here's Why

    It has been on a bit of a roller coaster over the last year, but now it seems to be settling into a good place.

  • 2 Smart Stocks With the Potential for Fivefold Growth

    These tech companies could help supercharge your portfolio.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • Got $1,000? 4 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the company was valued at $19 per share. Berkshire stock's massive size means that its days of explosive growth are probably in the rearview, but investors will likely still be able to bank strong gains by following moves made by the company and its chief executive officer. If you want to replicate The Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy, the single best way to do it is owning Berkshire Hathaway stock.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Reinvesting dividends over a long period of time can significantly boost your total returns. Here are three dividend stocks you can buy and hold forever. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is a Dividend Aristocrat with 49 consecutive years of dividend increases.

  • 3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Given the stock's runaway growth, it would be easy to assume that the greatest gains have already been made, but evidence suggests that the best may be yet to come for Nvidia. The company still gets the lion's share of its sales from its industry-leading graphics processing units, which are the top choice of diehard gamers everywhere. Nvidia dominates the competition, with an 83% share of the discrete desktop GPU market.