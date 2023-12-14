Every student at north Phoenix school to receive new pair of shoes this Christmas

TechCrunch

Spotify has reversed course on a decision to exit the Uruguayan market, after gaining assurances from the government that copyright law changes it's introducing won't result in Spotify incurring extra costs. For those not following all the goings-ons in Uruguay's music-streaming scene, the saga unfolded something like this. Last October, Uruguay passed a new law that stipulated, among other things, that artists should receive "fair and equitable" remuneration for their work.