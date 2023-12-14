Every student at north Phoenix school to receive new pair of shoes this Christmas
Crossroads Church is giving every student at Village Meadows Elementary School in north Phoenix a brand new pair of shoes this Christmas.
Crossroads Church is giving every student at Village Meadows Elementary School in north Phoenix a brand new pair of shoes this Christmas.
The NBA suspended the Golden State Warriors veteran for the second time this season on Wednesday night.
Between school events and the pressure to make the holidays perfect, moms are dealing with extra demands. Here's what it's like.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
It took 23 games, but the Suns' Big 3 will finally play together.
While a court ruling Wednesday could lead to unrestricted athlete transfers, NCAA leaders are pushing back on the idea.
Volkswagen's revived Scout brand of electric trucks and SUVs had received a $10 million grant from Michigan to locate is engineering hub there.
With over 28.9 million TikTok views and 18,000 five-star Amazon reviews, it has quite a fan base.
Save as much as 55% on these fan favorites.
Whether you're a griddle guy, like to stick with the ease of gas, or prefer to smoke your food, the sale that Weber currently has going on is for you.
Utensils, countertop appliances and dishes in Ree's favorite prints. Bonus: Everything's on sale now at Walmart!
An expert on the CROWN Act says a Black Texas teen with locs is being singled out at a Houston-area high school because of his race. He’s not the only one whose hairstyle has been challenged at school or work.
From vintage-looking band T-shirts to cute tote bags, these gifts are sure to win over even the most difficult-to-please teen.
These are the best last-minute Christmas gifts you can get this year, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Here’s a list of the best wireless earbuds you can get right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Due out in the coming months, the first electric Range Rover will offer V8-like performance and it will stand out as the quietest member of the line-up.
Spotify has reversed course on a decision to exit the Uruguayan market, after gaining assurances from the government that copyright law changes it's introducing won't result in Spotify incurring extra costs. For those not following all the goings-ons in Uruguay's music-streaming scene, the saga unfolded something like this. Last October, Uruguay passed a new law that stipulated, among other things, that artists should receive "fair and equitable" remuneration for their work.
Draymond Green is once again facing a suspension.
Xbox's year-in-review recaps for 2023 are now available for viewing.
We found ridiculous prices on tons of last-minute gifts, including a cookware set for just $30 and a popular laptop for an unreal $260.
A 1996 Honda Odyssey minivan with more than 300,000 miles on the odometer, found in a Northern California self-service wrecking yard.