Every student at this Phoenix school got a new pair of shoes, thanks to a local church

The email seemed too good to be true, Phoenix school principal Melissa Weinman thought. New shoes for every student at Village Meadows Elementary School in Phoenix — 480 pairs.

Village Meadows, located off Bell Road and 19th Avenue, is a Title 1 school in the Dear Valley Unified School District, and about 90% of its students receive free or reduced lunch. A free pair of shoes was a big deal, Weinman said.

“Something as simple as providing new shoes for students is so meaningful ... for some of our families, (buying new shows) is not part of their budget," she said.

In October, Weinman received an email from Crossroads Church about partnering with their Kicks 4 Kids program, which gifts a new pair of shoes to students at Title 1 schools.

Weinman was skeptical until the church reached out a second time.

So Weinman and one of the church’s pastors, Elijah Stanley, worked to collect shoe sizes of all students. “From there, we were able to go out and buy all the shoes. This was totally a volunteer and church-funded event. The school and the students got the shoes free of charge,” Stanley said.

On Wednesday morning, Crossroads Church converted half of the school’s gymnasium into a Christmas pop-up shop where students would receive their new shoes.

“I greeted every classroom outside of the gym. I didn’t tell them what they were coming inside for. I just said, ‘We have this amazing surprise, and when you walk inside, all I’m asking is that you be respectful, be kind and be the students I know you are,’” Weinman said.

"To have these kids walk around in shoes they feel proud of, meant so much to these kids," she added.

During dismissal time, Weinman said students were showing off their new shoes to their parents.

Crossroads Church, located in Anthem, started Kicks 4 Kids in 2021 to help kids feel confident. It's a program under Crossroads Care, "an outreach ministry" started by the church in 2005.

“We believe that new shoes give confidence. They give them energy — they put them on and they’re running around,” Stanley said. “It makes them feel special. Every kid deserves to feel special around Christmastime.”

