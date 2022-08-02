Every Suite at This Luxe New Resort in Mykonos Has Its Own Private Pool

From the talc-soft sands of Ornos Beach to sunset views in “Little Venice,” Mykonos has a lot to offer—including a new resort that takes privacy to the next level.

Dubbed Cali Mykonos, the boutique resort opened this week in the coastal village of Kalafati. The property, perched above its own private beach, has a total of 40 luxury suites and villas. In addition to breathtaking views of the Aegean Sea, the property offers cuisine prepared by Lefteris Lazarou, the chef behind Greece’s first Michelin-starred restaurant. You can even arrange a yacht charter through the hotel’s concierge service. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

More from Robb Report

A deluxe suite at Cali Mykonos - Credit: Nicholas Mastoras

Nicholas Mastoras

The hotel’s managing partner Kyriakos Mourkakaos, a New Yorker of Greek descent, began working on the hotel six years ago when he realized Americans saw Mykonos as a bucket-list destination. The result is a family affair: his brother, Othon Mourkakos, is a co-founder.

“We wanted to create an escape where guests can experience life somewhere else, with the charm of culture and tradition, conscious of a sustainable future,” Othon said in a statement to when the hotel was announced in the spring. Accordingly, the property’s structures are primarily crafted from locally sourced materials, and it even has its own self-sustaining water system, which avoids straining the island’s local water supply.

Accommodations range from deluxe suites to the three-bedroom Villa Calliope. Each features its own outdoor space that includes a spacious terrace, a private saltwater pool and jaw-dropping views of the sea. A five-bedroom villa will soon become available in “phase two” of the resort’s offerings.

One of the private villa pools - Credit: Cali Mykonos

Cali Mykonos

In addition to locally inspired cuisine, there’s also a sushi bar beside the 423-foot saltwater infinity pool, which acts as the perfect place to grab a light lunch or cocktail during sunset. For a bit of movement, the resort has partnered with Athens-based fitness studio, Athlesis, to offer personal and group pilates, yoga, poolside training sessions and a state-of-the-art gym. You can also book an in-room facial, massage or scrub.

Story continues

But best of all, Cali owns a fleet of yachts you can book for private charters to neighboring islands. If you’d prefer to travel by air rather than by sea, its concierge can book a helicopter tour instead. Of course, you can always do both.

Click here to see more images of the resort.

Cali Mykonos Slide Cover for Robb Report

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.