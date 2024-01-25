Every tenth private entrepreneur registered in Poland last year is a Ukrainian

In 2023, every tenth private company in Poland was opened by Ukrainians, and the number of Ukrainian private entrepreneurs was over two-thirds more than in 2022.

Source: Rzeczpospolita, with reference to data from the central register and information on economic activity; European Pravda

The analysed data showed that Russia's aggression against Ukraine in 2022 quickly led to an increase in the number of registrations of Ukrainian entrepreneurs in Poland. Although this phenomenon is not surprising, the growth rates of businesses founded by Ukrainians in Poland are impressive, the newspaper writes.

Before the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, in January and February 2022, Ukrainian citizens registered just over 200 private companies per month in Poland.

In March, this number increased to almost 600 in a month, but the jump in registrations occurred in the following months.

In April, their number approached 1,300, and in May and June, it was up to 1,700.

In the following months, Ukrainians registered 2,000 enterprises each, and the beginning of 2023 further accelerated the pace. In March, August, September and October, the number of new registrations increased by 2,700-2,800 each month.

In the both years studied, the pace of registration slowed only in December 2023, with the number of registered entrepreneurs lowering to less than 2,000.

As a result of a steady increase in the number of registrations, 30,325 new Ukrainian private companies were registered in 2023. This is over 67% more than in the previous year, when 18,139 companies were registered.

Meanwhile, the number of new registrations for such companies in Poland reached 299,000. This means that Ukrainian private entrepreneurs accounted for more than 10% of those created then.

Ukrainians registered 48,464 private entrepreneurs in Poland in 2022-2023.

Background:

The volume of social contributions of Ukrainian entrepreneurs working in Poland is estimated to have increased by 50% in 2023.

According to media reports, about 300,000 Ukrainian children attend Polish schools and kindergartens.

