'Every time, it's messy:' U.S. again approaching debt ceiling

FILE PHOTO: A family's stimulus check from the U.S. Treasury for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) aid arrived in the mail in Milton
Richard Cowan
·4 min read

By Richard Cowan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress will learn on Wednesday when the federal government will likely run out of money to pay its bills, setting the stage for the latest in a long series of fights over what is known as the debt ceiling.

A failure by Democrats and Republicans to work out differences over whether government spending cuts should accompany an increase in the statutory debt limit, currently set at $28.5 trillion, could lead to a shutdown of the federal government -- something that has happened three times in the past decade.

"Every time, it's messy," said the top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, Mike Crapo, when asked about the process of adjusting the debt limit. He noted that in his nearly three decades in Congress he had pushed for spending cuts in those negotiations, adding in a brief interview that he would be seeking cuts again.

Neither Crapo nor other senior Republicans have brought up the threat of a shutdown in recent public statements, and Democrats insist on a "clean" debt limit increase unfettered by a fight over spending reductions.

On July 31, the Treasury Department technically bumps up against its statutory debt limit. Much like a personal credit card maximum, the debt ceiling is the amount of money the federal government is allowed to borrow to meet its obligations. These range from paying military salaries and IRS tax refunds to Social Security benefits and even interest payments on the debt.

Since the government spends more than it receives in revenues, it keeps operating by borrowing more and more.

If Congress does not raise the debt ceiling from its current $28.5 trillion by then, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is expected to take special steps to avoid a government default. Such stop-gap measures are effective for only a short period.

On Wednesday, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office is scheduled to release its latest estimate of when the government actually would be unable to pay its bills -- the so-called X Date.

Democrats are eyeing several possibilities for heading off debt payment problems, such as attaching a debt-ceiling increase to a bipartisan infrastructure bill being negotiated in the Senate or as part of a stop-gap funding bill in September to avoid government shutdowns on Oct. 1 with the start of the new fiscal year.

Failure could lead to a repeat of the government shutdowns seen in 2013, January 2018 and one that lasted from 35 days from late December 2018 into January 2019. Other factors also were in play during those disruptions.

In a sign of Wall Street's worry about the approaching limits, yields on short-term U.S. Treasury debt have inched up to around 0.05%, after having hovered near zero since early in the pandemic.

'IF YOU INCUR YOUR BILLS, YOU PAY THEM'

Cooperation from Republicans in passing a debt limit increase is essential given the 50-50 party split in the Senate, where most legislation requires 60 votes to advance.

"Nobody should be allowed to take our economy hostage, particularly when we are in a fragile period like this" with the United States clawing its way out of the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Senator Ron Wyden, the Democratic chairman of the Finance Committee that oversees the debt limit.

"If you incur bills, you pay them," Wyden added.

The brewing battle over budget deficits and debt comes after Senate Republicans earlier this year adopted a party rule stating that any debt limit increase should be coupled with spending cuts.

It also is on the heels of Congress approving around $5.7 trillion in COVID-19-related relief measures since early 2020 and as Democrats push for over $4 trillion in infrastructure investments, amid an estimated $3 trillion budget deficit this year alone.

"There is a day of reckoning if we don’t get our fiscal house in order," a group of nine conservative Republican senators warned in a July 15 statement.

DEBT LIMIT 'WEAPONIZED'

That sense of urgency rankled Democrats, since Republicans had little problem increasing the debt limit in 2018 and 2019 when a fellow Republican, Donald Trump, was president and after they enacted sweeping tax cuts skewed to the wealthy, which were projected to add $1.8 trillion to the nation's debt.

"I think the debt limit became weaponized a while back and that created a huge problem," said Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Budget.

Nowhere was that more apparent than in 2011, when Republicans launched a battle over the debt limit and federal spending, which led to the first-ever Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating -- a move that reverberated through global financial markets.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Scott Malone and Cynthia Osterman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis - Biogen Alzheimer's drug slow to take off as U.S. Medicare wrestles with coverage

    U.S. hospitals that were expected to be early adopters of Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug have treated only a handful of patients since its early June approval as they wait for the first payments from the government’s Medicare program for people aged 65 and older. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug, called Aduhelm, based on limited evidence that it might slow a decline in cognitive function in people with the memory-robbing disease. Some prominent doctors, hospitals and health insurers have criticized the FDA decision and said they will not offer the drug.

  • Taking summer off? Former Kansas Senate leader Suellentrop’s reckless DUI case idles

    Would you still not be facing any consequences if you’d been arrested for driving the wrong way on I-70 and called the police officer “doughnut boy”? | Editorial

  • Singapore police arrest teen after killing of schoolboy, 13

    Singapore police said on Monday a high school student had been arrested and would be charged with murder over the killing of a 13-year-old boy, whose body was found in a school bathroom along with an axe. Extreme violence in schools is rare in Singapore, a country known for low crime and obedience to rules that counts itself as among the safest places in the world. "We are all shocked to receive news of the tragic incident," Chan Chun Sing, the education minister, posted on Facebook.

  • US, Germany near deal on Russia pipeline, upsetting Ukraine

    The Biden administration has reached a preliminary agreement with Germany over a controversial Russia-to-Europe gas pipeline that is vehemently opposed by Ukraine and Poland as well as both Republicans and Democrats in Congress. Congressional aides briefed on the outlines of the deal said it would allow the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline without either Germany or Russia facing new U.S. sanctions. In return, the U.S. and Germany will make certain concessions to Ukraine and Poland, although it was not immediately clear if those would be welcomed.

  • Social Security Could See Biggest COLA Jump Since 1983

    Inflationary fears have been worrying social security recipients about their cost of living adjustments to their monthly checks, but this year might see one of the biggest increases yet. See: 5 Things...

  • Rand Paul says Fauci will be subject of criminal referral letter to Justice Department

    Sen. Rand Paul said he plans to send a letter to the Justice Department regarding a criminal referral focused on Dr. Anthony Fauci.

  • Navy SEAL, Shark Tank winner, takes on vulnerable Arizona House Democrat

    A protege of American Sniper, Chris Kyle, and Shark Tank contestant backed by billionaire Mark Cuban on Tuesday said he plans to challenge vulnerable three-term Arizona Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran.

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Longtime Girlfriend Reportedly Seems ‘Cautious’ With the Former President

    Donald Trump isn’t the easiest to get along with, and that’s something Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News personality and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, seems to understand quite well. A new book, I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker that’s releasing on Tuesday, gives some insight […]

  • Release Lord Mountbatten diaries 'without delay', urge MPs

    The private diaries and correspondence of Lord and Lady Mountbatten should be released "without further obfuscation and delay," MPs have urged. The archive, including other documents, was bought from the Mountbatten family trust with £4.5 million of public money in 2011 and is held at the University of Southampton. It was claimed at the time of purchase that the diaries, written from 1918 until 1979, when Lord Mountbatten was killed by the IRA, would be made “available to the nation” but despite

  • She Hates Biden. Some of Her Neighbors Hate the Way She Shows It.

    Andrea Dick is a die-hard supporter of former President Donald Trump and thinks the election was stolen from him, although that claim has been thoroughly discredited. She does not like President Joe Biden, and that is putting it mildly. Her opinions are clear in the blunt slogans blaring from the banners outside her New Jersey home: “Don’t Blame Me/I Voted for Trump” and several others that attack Biden in crude terms. Several feature a word that some people find particularly objectionable but w

  • Editorial: Kevin McCarthy's picks are a bad omen for the Capitol riot investigation

    Three of five Republicans named to an investigate committee had voted to challenge the result of the presidential election.

  • California Treasurer Fiona Ma Accused of Sexually Harassing Agency Director

    (Bloomberg) -- California Treasurer Fiona Ma is facing a lawsuit from a former executive director who is accusing her of sexual harassment, discrimination and wrongful termination.Judith Blackwell, who at one point oversaw two key housing finance agencies, said the treasurer exposed her naked rear end to her many times and gave her gifts such as edible marijuana, according to the suit filed July 13 in state court in Sacramento. Blackwell said Ma fired her without providing any reason in January

  • The Democrat blocking progressive change is beholden to big oil. Surprised?

    Joe Manchin owns millions of dollars in coal stock, founded an energy firm and Exxon lobbyists brag about their access to him. Republicans fundraise on his behalf Senator Joe Manchin, Democrat of West Virginia, chairs a Senate energy and natural resources committee hearing. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP As “thousand-year” heat waves caused by the climate crisis rock the west coast and biblical floods engulf major cities, Senate Democrats are negotiating a $3.5tn budget package that could inc

  • Oakland City Council approves terms for Athletics stadium deal against team's wishes

    The Oakland City Council approves the terms for a deal that would keep the Athletics in the city. The A's want the deal, but not on the city's terms.

  • GOP Lawmaker's Tweet Suggests He's Mad That U.S. Intercepted Fentanyl At The Border

    Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona seemed angry that "enough fentanyl to kill 238 million Americans was seized at the southern border last month."

  • China opposes WHO call for second investigation of coronavirus lab leak theory

    China opposes international efforts to continue investigating whether the coronavirus pandemic stemmed from a laboratory accident in a dispute that now pits the regime against the embattled World Health Organization chief.

  • Column: DeSantis doubles down on anti-science campaign as COVID explodes in Florida

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis thinks boasting about his anti-lockdown stance and attacking Anthony Fauci are a winning political play for him, even as COVID rages out of control in his state.

  • Ex-Prosecutor Warns: ‘More To Come’ After Trump Ally Tom Barrack Charged

    Barbara McQuade spotted the sign that may suggest "additional charges are coming."

  • Eric Swalwell's campaign spent thousands on alcohol and limos, records show

    Rep. Eric Swalwell's congressional campaign spent thousands of dollars on alcohol and limousine services, newly released campaign expenditures show.

  • 'That's my money!' Trump exploded at Brad Parscale over stories about his lavish lifestyle and spending, book reveals

    "I just hate these f---ing stories," Trump lamented about articles and a Lincoln Project ad detailing Parscale's big spending on property and cars.