‘Every time I turn on the TV, it’s killing and shootings’; Atlanta rapper addresses gun violence

There is a renewed push to stop the violence among teens. Atlanta city leaders said it’s a rise in gang violence that’s promoted in rap lyrics. Now, some local rappers are stepping up, to say ‘enough is enough’.

For the first time, Atlanta Rapper Young Dro, is sharing publicly, new music that addresses youth violence.

“I was speaking out to my young guys, tired of hearing your momma cry, tired of seeing this blood shed, tired of hearing these gun fire.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Those are just some of the lyrics to Young Dro’s new song, ‘Guns Down’. “Every time I turn on the TV, it’s killing and shootings and stuff like that,” said Young Dro.

Atlanta Police said the latest shooting involved three teens who were shot on Monday night on Northside Drive. Investigators believe the shooting is part of an ongoing argument.

“We’re just losing them at an alarming rate,” said Young Dro.

Young Dro tells Channel 2′s Larry Spruill he knows first hand about gun violence.

“Um, I got shot at the age of 15,” he said.

Now, as a father, he wanted to do something. That’s why he’s planning a panel discussion with other rappers and community leaders to talk about youth violence and rap music.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I came up with, ‘It Still Takes a Village.’ It’s like a panel, but more like a conversation between parents, kids,” he said.

Young Dro said his ‘It Still Takes a Village’ tour will happen Jan. 26 at the City of South Fulton Arts Center. He knows that young teens listen to his music and other rappers’ lyrics so he wanted to use his platform to address the words in the songs.

“When kids hear it, they misinterpret what we’re actually meaning by it,” he said.

“I think that holding a panel or having a conversation, for me to explain to you, what kind of content I just put out, after every release of an album, that’s what my approach would be. (Do you think that would work?) Yeah, I think it will work,” said Young Dro.

Story continues

He’s known for his popular song ‘Shoulder Lean’ featuring Atlanta rapper, T.I.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

He has received criticism for his music in the past, but this time around he believes his message will be heard and received.

“I’m very much hoping that the kids will receive this message and I hope the parents will receive it also. It’s never too late. I think that, if you don’t say nothing now, then when are you going to say something?.” he said.

The “It Still Takes a Village” Guns Down Initiative 2023 Tour will be Jan. 26, 2023, at 7 p.m., at the City of South Fulton Arts Center at 915 New Hope Road.

IN OTHER NEWS: