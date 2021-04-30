Every type of grill we can think of is on sale at BBQ Guys right now

Weekend cookout, anyone? There's tons of grills on sale at BBQ Guys right now!

There’s nothing quite like the smell of a grilled meal on a hot summer night. And it doesn’t matter if you’re in the market for an infrared natural gas grill for your back patio or a compact portable grill to take to the beach, there's a barbecue right for you! With summer right around the corner, now is the perfect time to get yourself a new grill, and luckily, BBQGUYS.COM has a ton of options that are up to 40% off right now. This sale ends on May 3, so don’t miss your chance to check out all the BBQ Guys items on sale right now!

If you’re looking for a compact and easily transportable grill, you can’t go wrong with this popular charcoal Kamado Joe Joe Jr ceramic grill, which is down from $499 to $399. With your order, you also get the Kamado Joe Accessory Package, which includes a grate gripper, ash tool and a heat deflector—an $80 value! While we haven’t tested this exact grill, we have tested a couple other kamado models and we’re big fans. Our grill expert Lindsay D. Mattison was impressed with the versatility of kamado grills, noting that you can adjust the vents and turn your kamado into an outdoor convection oven and enjoy fresh baked bread or wood-fired pizza. But BBQ is really where this grill shines, as one happy customer noted, “I have done ribs, pulled pork, and chicken. You can't beat the flavor and the [juiciness] of the meats. Everything came out great.” Since the Joe Jr is on the smaller side, it’s ideal to pack up and take with you on trips or to the park for a BBQ for friends.

Charcoal grills aren’t your thing? No problem! BBQ Guys has a huge selection of electric, pellet, and gas grills on sale too. In fact, through her rigorous testing, Mattison named the Weber Genesis II E-310 propane gas grill as her top pick if you’re ready for an upgrade, and it’s on sale for $779.00, marked down from $929.00. If you’re in the market for a gas grill that not only looks great, but also has convenient features like side hooks for hanging utensils and perfectly cooks meat and veggies, this Weber gas grill is for you.

This Spring Black Friday sale features tons of amazing deals on grills — keep scrolling for a selection of our top picks.

This propane gas grill, our top pick, is on major sale right now.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: BBQ Guys: Every type of grill is included in this Spring Black Friday sale