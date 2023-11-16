Every US dollar must work: Why Biden needs special representative in Ukraine

Penny Pritzker, US Special Representative for Ukraine’s Recovery, who recently visited Kyiv, has several functions she fulfils.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda with reference to a source in diplomatic circle and a source in the government

Details: The Ukrainska Pravda’s article reads that Pritzker has been appointed to coordinate processes between various US agencies and structures that provide support to Ukraine.

Quote from the diplomatic source: "There are quite a few departments and ministries dealing with this topic in the US. Pritzker will push them, because they used to spend a lot of time on inter-institutional approvals. And often, the positions of the Department of Treasury and the Department of Commerce differ, and USAID has a different position as well. That is why the emergence of such a figure as a special representative of the president can really help us.

...Pritzker is very active. Therefore, she will have three main tasks. The first is to coordinate all the American institutions involved in Ukraine's recovery. Second, she will be the main contact and coordinator of work with the G7. And third, she will be the main contact person for renovation matters with Ukraine itself."

More details: Pritzker came to Ukraine in October to fulfil the third function.

Quote from the source in the government: "Penny will try to coordinate the work in such a way that every dollar of their assistance gives us the maximum payback for now. This is her main task."

Background: Penny Pritzker, US Special Representative for Ukraine’s Recovery, suggested that officials imagine how the country could survive economically without US aid during her first visit to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!