'This violence has to stop': Authorities arrest 3 teens linked to deadly Florida graduation party shooting

Police have arrested three in connection with the Sunday shooting at a graduation party has left at least three people dead and five others injured.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release that the three were spotted in front of the strip mall parking lot just south of Miami-Dade College around 2 a.m. Sunday, when the shooting occurred.

One or more vehicles “pulled up and began to fire into the crowd," Miami-Dade police Director Alfredo "Freddie" Ramirez said at a news conference.

The three left the party before the shooting, the Miami Herald reported. Later, they recognized a car from the gathering, an arrest affidavit said, and two of the teenagers fired into that car with a handgun and a rifle, wounding its driver in the leg.

The three, arrested Monday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, are Quantayvious McCutchen,19; his brother, 17-year-old Yahtayvious McCutchen; and Keyshad Richardson, 19.

The shootings were the latest in a string in the Miami area, police said. No one has been charged with the graduation party shooting itself, which police have said appears to be part of a gang feud.

The identities of those killed and wounded were not immediately released Sunday. Two were deceased at the scene, and another died at the hospital, Ramirez said.

The person who died at the hospital was identified by authorities as Tyleisha Taylor, 20, who had worked at Dade Correctional Institution since January 2020.

"We are devastated to learn a member of our FDC family, Officer Taylor, was killed in a fatal shooting. Our prayers are with her family as they navigate this unimaginable loss,” Florida Secretary of Corrections Mark Inch said in a statement.

"It just goes to show you the magnitude of this gun violence issue," Ramirez said at the news conference. "It doesn't just affect the community, it affects the law enforcement community as well."

Two men also died when their car crashed into a wall at Miami Dade's College's Kendall campus while fleeing the scene. At least one gun was in the car, said Ramirez, but the exact connection to the shooting was unclear.

Sunday’s shooting follows last week's shooting that left three people killed and 20 wounded in a still-unsolved bloody Memorial Day weekend.

“This violence has to stop,” Ramirez said. “This is extremely frustrating. Every weekend, it’s the same thing. And we’ve just got to band together. We did Operation Summer Heat, made a lot of arrests, seized a lot of firearms and here we are again.”

Another shooting on May 28 in the Wynwood area killed one person and injured six others.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she was “horrified” by this latest shooting.

“We will not allow a small group of violent actors to terrorize our community, and violent offenders will face the full weight of the law," she said in a statement Sunday.

“I’m fully committed to making sure Miami-Dade Police Department has all the resources they need to end this cycle of gun violence and prevent more tragedy by getting violent criminals off the street,” she added.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida graduation party shooting: 3 teens arrested in deadly attack