'Every year we're growing': District 5 Area Agency on Aging gives awards, elects officers

Tuesday was a day of celebration for those who care about the region's older adults.

More than 250 people filled the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield for the annual meeting of the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging.

They discussed accomplishments from the past 12 months, recognized people and organizations who gave generously of themselves, and elected officers for the 2024 calendar year.

The fifth district serves nine counties in North Central Ohio: Richland, Crawford, Ashland, Marion, Huron, Knox, Morrow, Seneca and Wyandot.

The organization's 2024 officers will be: Jason Painley, president; Cody Albert, vice president; Becky Plank, vice president; John C. Roby, treasurer, and Kathy A. Daniels, secretary.

'We're growing and doing new and exciting things'

Duana Patton, CEO of the district, told those who attended Tuesday that she enjoyed leading the organization.

"It's because of all of you and your commitment and dedication," Patton said. "Your collective support propels our mission forward."

She told everyone that she witnessed a lot of successes over the past year.

One of them was the renewal of a 5-year, 1.5 mill levy in May.

There was also a grant to help aging residents get vaccines, efforts to assist older adults with housing, and an awareness campaign to ensure retirees didn't fall victims to scams involving cryptocurrencies.

"Every year we're growing and doing new and exciting things," Patton said.

Awards were given for project collaboration, community partnership, advocate of the year, award of excellence, elected official of the year, and the agency on aging hall of fame.

Winners were announced by Diane Ramey, the agency's chief clinical officer.

Several awards given during program

Mary and John Peterson earned the agency's award of excellence.

"They take on difficult cases that we often have a hard time accommodating," Ramey said. "They are truly individuals who walk the walk and talk the talk of our mission."

The organization known as Youth For Christ earned the agency's community partnership award. The group paints homes, cleans gutters, and takes care of myriad other repair jobs for older adults throughout the region.

"These youth have transformed homes so that people can live safely and independently," Ramey said. "Their commitment to faith in action has forged connections, bridged generations, and fostered a spirit of teamwork."

Trae Turner, the agency's chief of community living, recognized The Friendly House in Mansfield with the award of excellence.

"The Friendly House sets a remarkable example of partnership addressing a real need in our community," Turner said.

Jana Mulherin and her husband, Pat, were named to the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging's Hall of Fame at Tuesday's ceremony in Mansfield.

Beth Kowalczyk was named advocate of the year.

State Sen. Mark Romanchuk (R-Ontario) was named elected official of the year.

Pat and Jana Mulherin were named the agency's hall of fame members of the year.

Patton explained that the couple created an endowment fund for the agency during the past calendar year.

"Their hope is for the endowment fund to serve as a catalyst for future giving and donations to the area agency on aging," Patton said. "They are a beacon of inspiration to give back to this community."

