‘Everybody out!’ Body camera footage shows officers searching for customers during Walmart fire

Newly released body camera footage shows the tense moments Peachtree City officers spent searching a burning Walmart for customers trapped inside.

Peachtree City Fire Department Chief Wilbur Harbin said the fire started inside the store on Highway 54 just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators now believe the evidence points to arson.

Channel 2 Action News was live as firefighters worked to put out the flames during WSB Tonight on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Most of the customers had already left the store, but body camera footage shows officers running throughout the burning store searching for anyone left inside.

“Anybody in here? Everybody out!” the officers can be heard shouting.

Luckily, no customers were injured. Three officers were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, but have since been released.

It took hours to put out the flames, with firefighters from Peachtree City, Coweta County, Fayetteville and Fayette County finally extinguishing the fire around 4 a.m. Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The store sustained extensive damage to the interior and the roof, according to the news release.

Firefighters attacked the fire from inside of the store, but the roof began to collapse and firefighters were forced to battle the flames from outside the Walmart.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police are now asking for witnesses to come forward by contacting investigators by submitting a tip here or by calling 770-487-6010.