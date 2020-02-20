Everybody came for Mike Bloomberg, and other top moments from the February Democratic debate in Las Vegas

Democrats took yet another debate stage on Wednesday in the run up to the Nevada caucuses, this time with the addition of a new player, billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, whose presence seemed to spark the most heated exchanges on stage yet.

Though Bloomberg is not competing Nevada, he has surged in recent polls that qualified him for his first debate of the 2020 Democratic primary. And he spent a lot of time on defense, taking hits from everyone on stage throughout the night.

Candidates talked over the moderators and each other, made sharp attacks and were asked to face a number of recent controversies, from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' online supporters to Bloomberg's promised tax returns.

Here are some of the night's highlights:

Warren vs. Bloomberg, Sanders vs. Bloomberg ... Everybody vs. Bloomberg

The debate was not even 10 minutes in before the knives were out and candidates began piling on to the former New York City mayor, who was a registered Republican as recently as 2018.

He was knocked for allegedly fostering a sexist and hostile work environment, his past support for the controversial "stop and frisk" police strategy that impacted communities of color at disproportionate rates, and for funneling millions of his own money into ads. "Mayor Bloomberg, should you exist?" he was asked at one point.

“I actually welcomed Mayor Bloomberg to the stage," said Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. "I thought that he shouldn't be hiding behind his TV ads."

Sanders said stop and frisk “went after the African American and Latino people in an outrageous way.” Later, former Vice President Joe Biden said, "The policy was abhorrent."

And Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Bloomberg was focusing his apology on "how it turned out," rather than what it was "designed to do."

“When the mayor says that he apologized, listen closely to the apology,” Warren said. “If you want to issue a real apology, then the apology has to start with the intent of the plan as it was put together and the willful ignorance day, by day, by day of admitting what was happening even as people protested in your own street.”

"I've asked for forgiveness, but the bottom line is that we stopped too many people,” Bloomberg responded. “But there is no great answer to a lot of problems and if we took off everybody that was wrong on this panel, everybody that was wrong on criminal justice at some time in the careers, nobody else would be up here.”

Sanders also highlighted Bloomberg's Republican past. The Vermont senator went after Bloomberg for endorsing President George W. Bush in 2004 and giving a small fortune to Republican causes for years.

Bloomberg switched to the GOP to run for mayor but later switched in the middle of his tenure to run as an independent. He became a Democrat in 2018 and started funding Democratic candidates and causes.

Catch up: USA TODAY's live Nevada debate coverage

Sanders addresses alleged supporter attacks on union members

Sanders has been bombarded with questions about so-called "Bernie bros," online supporters who are said by critics to harass supporters of other campaigns, particularly women. Sanders has in the past offered a blanket condemnation of personal attacks, but maintained on Wednesday that the vast majority of his supporters are "decent human beings."

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg claimed Sanders was “at war with (Nevada's) Culinary Union” after some of the Vermont Senator's supporters reportedly threatened members for criticizing Sanders' Medicare for All plan.

Sanders responded to Buttigieg that his campaign has "have more union support than you have ever dreamed of."

“If there are a few people who make ugly remarks, who attack union leaders, then I disown those people. They are not part of our movement,” he continued.

"What is it about your campaign in particular that seems to be motivating this behavior more than others," Buttigieg questioned in response.

Now rivals: In a high school essay, Buttigieg praised Sanders' 'edgy' politics

Sanders said he doesn't think his movement has a disproportionate number of aggressive online supporters: "99.9% of them are decent human beings, are working people are people who believe in justice, compassion and love."