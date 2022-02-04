'Everybody gargle' is the new testing method keeping Austria on top of Covid

Reuters Videos

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from ABC's "The View" amid a backlash over her remarks this week that the Holocaust was "not about race."The 66-year-old Goldberg apologized for her comments later on Monday during an appearance on "The Late Show," and again on "The View" the next morning.But the president of ABC News, Kim Godwin, said in a statement Tuesday on Twitter that "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time and reflect and learn about the impact of her comments."Goldberg and her "View" co-hosts were discussing the Holocaust after a local school board in Tennessee voted to remove the Holocaust-themed graphic novel "Maus," by Art Spiegelman, from its eighth-grade language arts curriculum.Goldberg said at one point said, "This is white people doing it to white people" and later added, “The Holocaust isn’t about race. … It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”Jewish groups and others were infuriated by Goldberg's assertions, which they said contradicted the fact that the Nazis killed some 6 million Jews during World War Two based on the anti-Semitic ideology that Jews were an inferior race.Dani Dayan, Chairman of Israel's Holocaust memorial of Yad Vashem, said an apology was not enough."Nazi Germany's Hitler persecuted and annihilated the Jews because they saw us an inferior dangerous race. Whether we are a race or not, that's irrelevant. They saw us as a race. That was racist persecution. I saw the clarification of Miss Goldberg. It is important, it is educational, but it is not enough." Dayan added that Goldberg should visit Yad Vashem to learn about the Holocaust, and that anyone who visits "will not leave the same person."