'Everybody I've talked to feels significantly safer': A protester living near Seattle's 'autonomous zone' explains why the neighborhood is better without cops

The zone includes the blocks surrounding the Seattle Police Departments East Precinct, which was the site of violent clashes with Black Lives Matter protesters, who have continued to demonstrate in the wake of George Floyds death.

David Ryder/Getty Images

In the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, an autonomous zone is taking shape – and the police aren't welcome.

Protesters established the space, known as the CHAZ, on Monday evening.

It's quickly become an experiment in a police-free community.

As the predominantly Black leaders of the CHAZ look to keep the space sustainable, expelling the police marks "a principled victory" for the community, one protester told Insider.

The scene near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct was tense on Monday afternoon. Crowds of anti-racist protesters stood off against a wall of riot-ready police officers.

"I was fully prepared to get the s--- kicked out of me," Jack, a protester who asked Insider to withhold his name out of fear of police retaliation, told Insider. "They had shields, they had tear gas, they had mace in hand," and "a couple of SWAT guys with rubber-bullet guns."

It looked like the standoff might quickly morph into a melee, and protesters were prepared for it: Since late May, they've withstood police violence. Even after Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan banned the use of tear gas for 30 days, police still fired it into crowds. Protest organizers are now suing the city for what they allege was "unnecessary violence against peaceful demonstrators who are speaking out against discriminatory police brutality."

But at the standoff, the tense atmosphere was unexpectedly defused.

A lieutenant came out to the line and said, "Just give us 45 minutes and we'll get out of your way," Jack recalled. "Whoever was leading the protest said, 'No. You have eight minutes and 46 seconds,'" the same amount of time that Derek Chauvin knelt on Black man George Floyd's neck, killing him.

People sit near a barricade next to a sign reading "Conversation Cafe" in an area called by protesters the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 11, 2020. More

Eva Wood - Twitter @EVAGISELLE/via REUTERS

The police decamped from the East Precinct, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, and an autonomous zone was established in its wake.

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ, has become a symbol of people-powered victory and a future without police, Jack said. Jack lives a few blocks outside the zone's proper boundaries but said it's already made the community much better.

"There is a very positive spirit in the air," he said. Occupants are reading poetry and making art, distributing free food widely, including to the homeless, and engaging in open-forum debates about the future they want to build.

A protester in the CHAZ holds an "insurrection" flag that Human Rights Attorney Mike Withey saved from the WTO Seattle protests, on June 11, 2020. More

Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

Though some protesters have stood in front of the empty precinct with "long guns," Jack said, to prevent anyone from entering the building, there isn't any enforcement around the perimeter of the CHAZ.

Nonetheless, police aren't showing up.

"Everybody I've talked to feels significantly safer knowing that there aren't there aren't police on the streets," he added.

Police presence was initially ratcheted up in reaction to protests after George Floyd's death

Like much of the country, Seattle became a site of tumult and terror after Floyd was killed.

Before the CHAZ was established, there was "a heavy police presence all over Capitol Hill," Jack said. "They'd been using university parking lots, [grocery-store] parking lots, and public parks as a staging area for all of their gear, all of their buses to make mass arrests."

The police violence that Jack and others experienced was deeply traumatizing, he said. Since Floyd's killing, police used tear gas and flash bangs on crowds, especially near the East Precinct. The daily clashes would begin in the evening and end by around 2 a.m.