'Everybody knows he’s out of his mind': Joe Rogan slams Biden for whispering during press conference

Podcast host Joe Rogan renewed his criticism of President Joe Biden, saying he is not a "real leader."

"Everybody knows he’s out of his mind," Rogan said during a segment on the Joe Rogan Experience with comedian Iliza Shlesinger.

Rogan, a veteran color commentator for the UFC, said history would not be kind to the 2020s or Biden’s presidency.

"In the future, they’re gonna be saying it's one of the most tumultuous periods in the history of the country," he said as Shlesinger agreed.

HARRIS URGED TO VISIT BORDER ‘HOTSPOTS’ ON EVE OF FIRST TRIP

"We’ll look back, and it will be scary,” Shlesinger said. “Everybody was afraid of getting canceled, people were eating each other, nobody was listening to science."

Joe Rogan doesn't hold back when talking about Joe Biden, "we don't really have a leader in this country anymore." pic.twitter.com/V30fktlihx — The First (@TheFirstonTV) June 25, 2021

“We are coming across as f****** idiots," Shlesinger added.

"Well, we’re unhinged, in a lot of ways,” Rogan agreed, because “we’re not anchored down by a real leader. You know, we don’t really have a real leader in this country anymore."

"You can say Joe Biden is the president, he’s our leader, and you’d be correct on paper but, I mean, everybody knows he’s out of his mind. He’s just barely hanging in there," he continued.

The duo then shifted their focus to fake news and cancel culture.

“Cancel culture doesn’t even want an apology in many cases. They just want to see someone burn,” Shlesinger contended. “It’s like medieval times. It’s like the Middle Ages. It’s a dark period.”

Rogan followed up: "There is a disconnect between other people, right? That’s happening when you’re attacking somebody online. They’re not near you, you’re not talking to them, they’re not a human, they are the other, and you can attack them in that way."

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“If they get taken down, they lose their job, people like it. It’s like you scored a point, you’re playing a video game, you killed a bad guy," he concluded.

Rogan’s criticism comes just a day after Biden whispered during a press conference, prompting the phrase "creepy Joe" to trend on Twitter.

What did I just watch!? 👀

pic.twitter.com/DbQu90j86D — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) June 24, 2021

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: Joe Rogan, Joe Biden, Cancel Culture, Democrats

Original Author: Lawrence Richard

Original Location: 'Everybody knows he’s out of his mind': Joe Rogan slams Biden for whispering during press conference