'Everybody loved her': Coroner investigating death of popular Augusta hair braider

The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating a suspicious death of a beloved hair braider in Augusta.

Latoya Denise Coley, 38, on Wednesday was found dead in her home on the 1800 block of Castleton Court. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:05 p.m.

Coley was known across Augusta for her talented hair braiding.

Nikki Bartley said "Toya" did her first set of hair braids.

"She didn't have any kids of her own, but she did everybody's braids," Bartley said. "She was fun-loving, outgoing, outspoken and loved to cook for everybody. She always gave great advice and encouraged us to pray."

Bartley spoke with Coley just a few days before her death and said "she seemed fine."

"Everybody loved her. She didn't have any enemies," Bartley said.

The Augusta Chronicle reached out to other family members, but they declined interviews, saying the loss is "just too fresh."

An autopsy is scheduled, according to the coroner.

