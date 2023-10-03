'Everybody loved Zoey, except her parents.' Neighbors say child slain Monday was neglected

It was a common sight, neighbors say, to see Zoey Felix, 5, roaming unsupervised throughout the neighborhood where she lived in southeast Topeka.

The girl "pretty much took care of herself," said Shaniqua Bradley, who lived next door to her until recent weeks.

Residents there worked as a community to keep Zoey fed, clothed and clean, said Bradley.

Meanwhile, Bradley said, she and other neighbors contacted the Kansas Department for Children and Families several times to report Zoey as a victim of neglect. They say the agency did nothing to help.

Two or three weeks ago, Bradley said, Zoey's neighbors realized she was gone. They said Zoey's mother, who rented the house at 2216 S.E. Market, told Zoey, her father and others to leave the home.

Neighbors didn't know the family members had gone to a campsite hidden in the trees less than a mile away.

On Tuesday, Topeka police said Zoey had been raped and killed.

Mickel Cherry jailed in connection with rape and first-degree murder

Topeka police had been called just before 6 p.m. Monday to the fuel pumps outside Dillons, 2010 S.E. 29th, where the Topeka Fire Department was treating Zoey for life-threatening injuries, said Rosie Nichols, public safety communications specialist for Topeka's city government. Zoey was later pronounced dead.

Mickel Cherry, 25, was jailed in connection with rape and first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, Nichols said.

"The system failed her," said Desiree Miles, who lived across the street from 2216 S.E. Market.

"Everybody on the block took care of Zoey," said Sheryl Tyree, who didn't live in the neighborhood but spent much time there. "Everybody loved Zoey, except her parents."

Zoey formerly lived with her parents, her teenage sister and another man who was a convicted child molester, Miles said.

The house's water, lights and air condition would be off for long periods of time, neighbors said.

Zoey didn't go to school, Bradley said.

From late morning until dark, she said, "She pretty much took care of herself. You would hardly ever see her parents outside with her."

Zoey Felix was bubbly, curious and outgoing, neighbors say

Zoey was pretty smart for her age and had a "glow" to her, Bradley said, adding that Zoey was bubbly, curious and outgoing, and had a way of making people smile.

Bradley said it was her understanding that a week or two ago, Zoey's mother kicked out the house's other residents, who moved to a campsite.

"Everybody in the neighborhood has been saying, 'Where's Zoey?'" Tyree said. "They're sad to hear what happened."

She said if she had known Zoey was living in a tent, she would have gone to rescue her.

Tyree recalled that three weeks ago, Zoey's appearance was such a mess that Miles took her home, got her some clothes, cleaned her up and combed her hair.

"She hadn't had a bath in so long, because that house had no running water," Miles said.

The house was in horrible condition, with feces inside, she said.

"This is horrible," Miles said. "My heart breaks for that little girl."

Miles, who was fighting tears, said her message to the director of the Kansas Department for Children and Families would be: "Do your job. You're failing our children."

What did DCF know and do about Zoey Felix case?

“This morning, law enforcement notified DCF about the death of Zoey Felix, a 5-year-old girl, that occurred during the evening of Oct. 2," said Mike Deines, a DCF spokesperson, in a statement. "Our thoughts today are with Zoey and all of those who loved and supported her.

"The agency will work closely with law enforcement to investigate the incident.”

On Tuesday morning, The Capital-Journal filed a Kansas Open Records Act request for information on the case.

Under KORA, if a child dies as a result of child abuse or neglect, DCF has seven business days to release a summary of any previous reports of abuse or neglect received by the agency and findings of such reports. DCF must also release information on any department-recommended services provided to the child.

The full reports are also considered public records, but the agency and any affected parties may request that a court order block the release of all or part of the records. An ongoing criminal investigation or a pending prosecution are among the factors the court may consider.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka homicide victim Zoey Felix, 5, lacked care: What we know