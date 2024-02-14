Everybody loves a parade: Biloxi celebrates Mardi Gras & 325th birthday at the same time
Hannah Ruhoff
·5 min read
The sun was shining as a season of revelry and celebration came to a culmination Tuesday when the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Mardi Gras Parade rolled through downtown Biloxi.
This year’s parade was extra special as the city of Biloxi celebrated its 325th birthday on the same day as Mardi Gras. As a part of the anniversary, a large three-tiered faux cake was towed as the first float in the parade.
“We are celebrating with, what else, a birthday cake,” Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said in a post from the city. “Since Biloxi’s birthday falls on Mardi Gras this year, we had a huge cake designed to commemorate the day and to lead the parade.”
According to a Facebook post from Senator Roger Wicker, Biloxi is “one of the oldest established cities in the country and originally founded as part of French Louisiana, it’s fitting the birthday falls on Mardi Gras.”
Mayor Gilich also led a toast to this year’s King d’Iberville and Queen Ixolib, who were played by Billy F. Thornton and Elizabeth Polk respectively, outside of city hall.
According to the Gulf Coast Carnival Association, which was founded in 1908, this year marks 116 years of the association.
Waymo is voluntarily recalling the software that powers its robotaxi fleet after two vehicles crashed into the same towed pickup truck in Phoenix, Arizona, in December. Waymo chief safety officer Mauricio Peña described the crashes as "minor" in a blog post, and said neither vehicle was carrying passengers at the time. The company declined to share video of the crashes with TechCrunch.
Foundry Group, an 18-year-old venture firm with nearly $3.5 billion in assets under management, has quietly decided to shut down and not raise any more funds. The move was unexpected considering that the firm announced a $500 million fund last year. Boulder, Colorado-based Foundry first announced that its current fund would be its last on January 19.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend of the show Justis Mosqueda to look back on Super Bowl LVIII and discuss Charles' time in Las Vegas and at the game, how the Kansas City Chiefs game-planned to beat the San Francisco 49ers, how we should view the Chiefs dynasty and much more.
Later in the show, Charles and Justis team up to answer questions from listeners on the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft (Drake Maye QB1?), the future of the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams, Jordan Love and more.
Intuitive Machines is looking to succeed where past ventures have failed with its inaugural lunar lander mission, which would mark the first time a private company has landed a spacecraft on the moon — ever. The mission is poised to lift off on a SpaceX rocket at 12:57 a.m. EST tomorrow from the launch company’s pad at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. Should everything go to plan, after a roughly seven-day journey the spacecraft will enter lunar orbit.