Everybody loves a parade: Biloxi celebrates Mardi Gras & 325th birthday at the same time

The sun was shining as a season of revelry and celebration came to a culmination Tuesday when the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Mardi Gras Parade rolled through downtown Biloxi.

This year’s parade was extra special as the city of Biloxi celebrated its 325th birthday on the same day as Mardi Gras. As a part of the anniversary, a large three-tiered faux cake was towed as the first float in the parade.

“We are celebrating with, what else, a birthday cake,” Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said in a post from the city. “Since Biloxi’s birthday falls on Mardi Gras this year, we had a huge cake designed to commemorate the day and to lead the parade.”

According to a Facebook post from Senator Roger Wicker, Biloxi is “one of the oldest established cities in the country and originally founded as part of French Louisiana, it’s fitting the birthday falls on Mardi Gras.”

Mayor Gilich also led a toast to this year’s King d’Iberville and Queen Ixolib, who were played by Billy F. Thornton and Elizabeth Polk respectively, outside of city hall.

According to the Gulf Coast Carnival Association, which was founded in 1908, this year marks 116 years of the association.

Take a look at photos from this year’s parade.

A birthday cake for the city of Biloxi’s 325th birthday passes by city hall during the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s Mardi Gras parade in Biloxi on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Hannah Ruhoff/Sun Herald

A member of Biloxi High School’s marching band during the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s Mardi Gras parade in Biloxi on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Hannah Ruhoff/Sun Herald

Queen Ixolib Elizabeth Polk throws beads from her float during the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s Mardi Gras parade in Biloxi on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Hannah Ruhoff/Sun Herald

Float riders shoot out confetti during the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s Mardi Gras parade in Biloxi on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Hannah Ruhoff/Sun Herald

A member of the Ole Biloxi Marching Club hands out a flower during the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s Mardi Gras parade in Biloxi on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Hannah Ruhoff/Sun Herald

Paradegoers point to floats during the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s Mardi Gras parade in Biloxi on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Hannah Ruhoff/Sun Herald

Paradegoers get hit with foam during the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s Mardi Gras parade in Biloxi on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Hannah Ruhoff/Sun Herald

A float rider wears a mask during the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s Mardi Gras parade in Biloxi on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Hannah Ruhoff/Sun Herald

Mayor Andrew “Fofo” Glitch toasts to King d’Iberville during the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s Mardi Gras parade in Biloxi on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Hannah Ruhoff/Sun Herald

A member of GCCA royalty throws beads during the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s Mardi Gras parade in Biloxi on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Hannah Ruhoff/Sun Herald

Floats parade down Lameuse Street during the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s Mardi Gras parade in Biloxi on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Hannah Ruhoff/Sun Herald

Members of Jefferson Davis County High School’s band marches during the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s Mardi Gras parade in Biloxi on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Hannah Ruhoff/Sun Herald

The Ole Biloxi Marching Club marches during the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s Mardi Gras parade in Biloxi on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Hannah Ruhoff/Sun Herald