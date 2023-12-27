Everybody thinks Jason Kelce looks like Sam the Snowman. Here's what he thinks

Some might say Jason Kelce resembles a certain Christmas caricature, Santa Claus, with the big beard and his cheerful smile. But some others think the NFL player actually resembles another holiday character: Sam the Snowman from “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”

Kelce talked about the popular 1964 Christmas TV special during the Dec. 27 episode on his "New Heights" podcast with brother Travis Kelce. The two discussed the viral meme on X, formerly known as Twitter, of someone saying he looked like the jolly cartoon character.

Jason Kelce, Sam Snowman (Getty Images, @dumplingmenace via X)

"Not buying it," Travis Kelce said, and Jason Kelce agreed.

"I've always gotten I look like Yukon Cornelius. That's the one that everyone's always — and it's from the exact same movie, so I was shocked when this picked up so much steam because I've always gotten that one," Jason Kelce said.

Jason Kelce looks like Yukon Cornelius. pic.twitter.com/lQXW8EZOcJ — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) December 25, 2023

However, fans said Jason Kelce and Sam the Snowman bear a shocking resemblance.

"I see it," one person tweeted.

Another said, "I was prepared to say no but if that isn’t spot on.... 😂."

If anything, the Philadelphia Eagles center said Sam the Snowman looks more like his father, Ed Kelce, than him.

"I think we're both getting major Ed Kelce vibes with the snowman, right?" Jason Kelce asked his brother.

"1,000%, yeah," Travis Kelce replied.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end also said he remembers when his brother used to have a handlebar mustache.

"It was f---ing disgusting," Travis Kelce said.

Jason Kelce, who recalled rocking the look his rookie year, said things got "really bad" when he stopped trimming his mustache during "No Shave November."

He said he remembered seeing mustache hairs floating in his drink when he would enjoy a pint of beer.

"That's when I was like, yeah, this is absolutely gross," he said.

"I almost just threw up," Travis Kelce added.

"Yeah, it was bad," Jason Kelce said.

