‘Get everybody you can to go vote’: Abbott campaigns for Shofner ahead of March primaries

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott was once again in Nacogdoches on Monday speaking with East Texans on why he’s endorsing Joanne Shofner for House District 11, just before the polls open for early voting on Tuesday.

“Joanne comes from a family of entrepreneurs,” said Abbott. “She knows what it’s like to fight, to create a job, to grow a company, to pay bills. We need somebody with that experience.”

Shofner is running against six-term incumbent Travis Clardy for the seat which covers Rusk, Panola, Nacogdoches and Shelby counties.

“Earn every vote,” said Shofner. “Get every vote.”

East Texans filed into a packed “CC’s Smokehouse” where they addressed hot-button topics including the desire for stricter security at the southern border.

“There’s just been 300,000 people came across just in December,” added Shofner. “8 million have come across, that is ridiculous. It’s unmanageable. It’s a humanitarian disaster”

Abbott also once again stressed his hopes to pass school vouchers, which he believes Shofner will help him do, if elected.

“She represents the values of East Texas, but another is Joanne will work with the governor as opposed to against the governor,” Abbott added. “East Texas needs a governor in their corner and Joanne can deliver that for this house district, for the Nacogdoches area.”

Shofner stressed how people want hope from their elected officials.

“People are sick and tired of being sick and tired and they want real people representing them,” said Shofner. “I’m a citizen. I’m a patriot just like everybody else. They need hope. They want hope.”

Together they’re making a final push ahead of the March Primaries.

“Get everybody you can to go vote,” Abbott said.

