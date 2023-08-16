EVERYDAY HEROES: Rogers starts 47th year as custodian at TPS

Aug. 16—For the past 47 years, Ronnie Rogers, also known as Mr. Ron or Mr. Ronnie to students, has helped offer a productive work environment for Tahlequah Public Schools students.

Rogers, a custodian at Heritage Elementary, has worked for the TPS district since his junior year in high school.

"I had always been interested in maybe being a custodian because we had a custodian whenever I was at Sequoyah — back when I was in elementary — and I thought he was kind of cool, because he could do so much stuff," said Rogers.

In 1977, during Rogers' junior year at Tahlequah High School, then-THS Principal Joe Duncan offered Rogers a position as a custodian.

Rogers said that to keep the job, Duncan told him he had to keep his grades up.

"It's a really funny thing, because my grades all those years went up. I guess I was just enthused that I had this mature adult job. All my grades after that were A's and B's. I guess it was an inspiration," said Rogers.

Since then, Rogers has only been employed by TPS, and has worked at each site.

For about 27 years, he looked after the THS site, and spent at least four years on each TPS campus since then.

Rogers said the first move was hard for him, but he got accustomed to the changes quickly.

Rogers has not always focused on custodial work, such as cleaning.

At one time, custodians were part of the maintenance and grounds department.

"As years have progressively gone by, all that changed, so now, I'm primarily just a custodian. In the beginning, though, we did it all, from helping to build a building at the high school, to just [doing] whatever they told us to do," said Rogers.

Since custodial work now mainly focuses on cleaning duties, Rogers said it has become easier, in a sense, as he gets to concentrate on a set requirement.

For Rogers, the most difficult part of his job is knowing that someday, he will have to retire from TPS. He enjoys being around the entire environment at TPS, especially when it comes to the elementary schools, as the children make him feel like he is making a difference in their lives.

Rogers said when he first began working for TPS, he considered it just a job, but as time passed, over the years, he found he was helping give the students a productive place to learn.

"I felt like I was giving them a gift, and I wanted to be there every day to give them that gift," said Rogers.