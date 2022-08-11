These everyday items saw the biggest price increases from inflation in July: CPI report

Americans are paying top dollar to root for their teams in person.

While overall prices held steady last month and year-over-year inflation fell to 8.5% from 9.1% in June, Americans continued to experience a wide range of price increases.

The hike includes tickets to sporting games, which saw the biggest price increase, 4.9%, last month across all goods and services the Bureau of Labor Statistics tracks in its Consumer Price Index.

The other top price increases last month include eggs, photography equipment, window coverings, and coffee.

Meanwhile, some of the items which saw the biggest price increases in recent CPI reports saw the biggest drops last month. Those items include rental cars, airfare, gas, public transportation, and hot dogs.

Here's what's behind the biggest price increases.

Sports tickets

Tickets to sports games are more expensive as stadiums' operating costs have increased. Jesse Lawrence, founder, and CEO of TicketIQ, a site that tracks ticket resale prices, attributes the rise to "pent-up demand" for attending live games as a result of pandemic lockdowns. "Teams are taking advantage and increasing prices as a result."

Tickets for sports games rose by 4.9% in July

"Additionally, with NFL and college sports starting up, ticket prices are more expensive this month compared to last month when the majority of events being bought were MLB.

Eggs

Prices for eggs rose by 4.3% last month. They're up more than 38% over the past year, not accounting for seasonal adjustments.

Since February, there have been 400 reported outbreaks of bird flu that spread across chickens in 39 different states, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As a result, producers have had to kill off chicken flocks to prevent further outbreaks.

Cameras and photography equipment

Camera and photography equipment prices rose by 4.1% last month. This comes as demand for film cameras and supplies is experiencing a resurgence mirroring the shift back to vinyl records. Additionally, Nikon and Cannon announced price increases on digital cameras earlier this year citing higher shipping costs and the ongoing chip shortage.

Window shades, curtains, and blinds

Prices for window coverings rose by 4% in July. At the wholesale level, producers of window coverings charged 23% in June compared to June of last year, according to data from the Producer Price Index.

Coffee

Coffee prices rose by 3.5% last month. This comes as coffee farmers in Brazil, the world's top exporting country of Arabic coffee, aren't able to meet demand due to bad weather conditions. That's likely to continue to keep coffee prices elevated at chains like Starbucks, Bloomberg reported.

