These are the everyday objects to be wary of touching as the coronavirus spreads, and how to adapt

A commuter grips a pole on on the New York subway system in March 2020.

Mark Lennihan / AP

More than 128,000 people have now been infected by the coronavirus, and over 4,700 people have died. It is now classed as a pandemic.

According to Dr Jenny Harries, England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer, the coronavirus can stay on soft surfaces for 24 hours, and hard surfaces for 48 hours.

Here are some things we interact with every day that could easily attract the virus.

The solution is not to totally avoid touching things like handrails, elevator buttons, or weights at the gym — but take precautions.

The coronavirus is mainly transmitted by droplets from the bodily fluids of people with the disease. The virus can survive this way on surfaces for a long time — which poses a challenge for everyday life.

Scientists still don't think surfaces are the main way the virus spreads, but it is possible to catch the virus by touching a surface with the virus there, then touching your face, according to the US CDC.

England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jenny Harries, recently told BBC that the coronavirus can live on soft surfaces for 24 hours, and hard ones for 48 hours.

That estimate could prove a low figure: a March 2020 study on other coronaviruses (not the one causing the current pandemic) found that the earlier coronavirus strains could remain active on glass, paper, or metal surfaces, for up to 9 days, the Washington Post reported.

Here are the objects to be wary of, and what to do minimize the chance of catching the coronavirus.

Cellphones

Cellphones





Julio Cortez / AP

According to Quartz, in 2019, the amount of mobile phones in the world took over the global population.

Business Insider reported earlier this month that a smartphone carries more germs and bacteria than a toilet seat — an obvious problem when a virus is spreading.

However, Dr. Sankar Swaminathan, chief of the Infectious Diseases Division at the University of Utah School of Medicine, told Wire Cutter that phones aren't a big disease spreader, unless they are often handed around from person to person.

On that front, AT&T recommends sharing photos online instead of passing a phone to a friend. It also recommends using Bluetooth devices, or hands-free headsets, to take calls so that the phone does not spend much time near your face.

To clean phones, Business Insider's Shida Feder recommended soap, water, and a damp microfiber cloth. Another option is to use a UV light device that kills germs.

Don't use alcohol or disinfectant, since these substances will damage the protective coating on phone screens.

Keys

Keys



A set of keys.

Jake Liefer via Flickr

Since they are a metal surface, keys can host the coronavirus for 48 hours, according to the advice from Dr Harries.

She suggested in some cases that it could be as long as 72 hours.

The best way to keep these clean is to wipe them down after using them with an alcohol solution containing at least 70% alcohol.

ATMs

A firefighter disinfects an ATM machine to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, March 5, 2020.





Vahid Salemi / AP

In Iran, firefighters are disinfecting ATMs to try and stop the coronavirus from spreading. But the best thing you can do is either wear gloves while using the machine, or thoroughly wash your hands afterwards.