'Everyone is afraid': Fear of the unknown on the Ukraine front line
The Ukrainian town of Krasnogorivka sits in government-controlled territory close to the impoverished outskirts of the Russian-backed separatist stronghold of Donetsk. Citizens there know the pains of war and personal loss. "We live in constant fear," says mother-of-six Natalia Shanovska, whose flat has been hit four times by shells. Sergiy Fedenko, director of the town's hospital, has turned its basement into a makeshift shelter should the Russian tanks roll over the border.