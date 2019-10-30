Everyone’s a critic: Cat jumps on mom's face every time she sings originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

There's one thing all cat parents can agree on: Every single cat has their own quirks.

One cat may love the vacuum, another will only drink from the sink, while others may want to hop in the shower with you.

Some cats might just hate your singing voice so much that they pounce on your face. This is a story about one such cat.

Helen was found as a stray 2-month-old kitten by Elizabeth Kronyak's friend and she soon found her way into Kronyak's home in New Jersey.

"This cat is different, this cat is special. I will regret [it] for the rest of my life if we don’t keep her," Kroynak remembered.

Kroynak didn’t notice at first that Helen was drawn to her singing.

"I must’ve been singing something, because I do sing out loud all the time, and she came jumping at my face. I didn’t put two and two together for at least the first two or three times."

But then she tried it out to see if that really was the trigger for Helen.

"I tested it out and when I started singing, she went from chilling to alert, and will just start running."

Kronyak's theory is that Helen is in "prey mode" and is acting as though she’s hunting when she pops out to jump on her face.

"Cause she’s a cat and because she’s hunting, she’s trying to be stealth," Kroynak said. "So you have to pretend that you don’t see her, because the second you break your focus and you make eye contact with her, and she sees that you see her, she stops. She won’t attack."

Even though Helen is mostly internet famous for accosting her mom’s face, Kronyak doesn’t mind one bit.

"I don’t look at her as a cat -- she’s literally my best friend," Kroynak said.

After all, it’s a cat’s world and we just live in it.

"I just want her to be happy. This is her apartment and I’m just her roommate, so the whole cat attacking me when I sing thing, she definitely gets enjoyment out of it," she said.

PHOTO: Kronyak says of her cat, Helen, 'I don't look at her as a cat -- she's literally my best friend.' (Courtesy Elizabeth Kronyak)

"She’s a sweet, sweet, sweet cat, but she’s also just super playful. So, for me, I don’t care if I get a scratch on me, I don’t care if I wind up with a black eye. She’s enjoying it and that’s all that matters to me."