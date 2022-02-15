Everyone was happy hours before Kologi family massacre, brother testifies

FREEHOLD - From the time Scott Kologi was a toddler, his oldest brother knew he was different than other kids his age.

“He acted as if he was at a much younger age," Jonathan Ruiz said of Scott, who is 10 years younger than him.

As Scott got older, the difference between his actual age and the age he acted became greater, Ruiz told a jury in Monmouth County.

“There was a greater disparity in his mental abilities," Ruiz testified.

At age 15, Scott still slept in the bed with his parents every night, as he had done throughout his childhood, Ruiz said.

In 2017, when Scott was 16, his mother still dressed him every morning and made him special meals “because he had the palate of a child," Ruiz testified. And, by then, Scott still believed in Santa Claus, he said.

Asked how he knew that, Ruiz replied, “Because I would help hide presents in the attic so he would believe that Santa brought him the presents, and the presents were tagged ‘Santa.’

That New Year’s Eve, when Ruiz was at his family’s home in Long Branch, Scott appeared happy, he said.

But just before midnight, Ruiz acknowledged, Scott shot and killed his mother, father, sister and surrogate grandmother.

Ruiz, 30, of Toms River, was the first witness for the defense at Scott Kologi’s trial on four counts of murder.

Jonathan Ruiz testifies at the murder trial of his brother Scott Kologi

Defense attorneys do not contest that Kologi shot and killed his mother, Linda Kologi, 44, father Steven Kologi Sr., 42, sister, Brittany, 18, and Mary Shulz, 70, the longtime companion of his grandfather who he looked upon as his grandmother. The defense attorneys, however, claim their client was legally insane and experiencing a severe psychotic episode after suffering for years from mental illness for which he was never treated.

The prosecution has argued that Kologi, despite any mental illness, knew what he was doing when he committed the killings.

The prosecution rested its case Monday after calling two medical examiners to testify about the cause and manner of the deaths of Shulz and the Kologi family members. All were victims of homicide, suffering multiple gunshot wounds from an assault rifle, they testified.

But Ruiz testified that everyone seemed happy earlier that day.

He told the jury that his family was “fun" and “very close."

Although Steven Kologi Sr. was not his biological father, Ruiz always considered him to be his father, he said.

The family would often spend time together playing games, watching movies, taking trips to the beach and playing basketball in the back yard of the family home, Ruiz said.

“Why was that family time important?" defense attorney Richard Lomurro asked him.

Ruiz paused and wiped tears from his eyes.

“Because family is the most important thing in the world," he replied and then apologized for crying.

Superior Court Judge Marc C. Lemieux looks on as Jonathan Ruiz testifies at the murder trial of his brother Scott Kologi

Ruiz said he was close to Scott, and even after he moved out of the family’s home on Wall Street in Long Branch, he still would visit there at least one or twice a week.

In 2017, he was at the family gatherings there for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“Christmas was like any other Christmas before, always a happy and joyous occasion," he said.

That Christmas, as every Christmas, Ruiz said he watched as Scott opened his presents from Santa Claus.

That New Year’s Eve, Ruiz said he drove from Toms River to the family’s home and spent several hours there before taking his then-girlfriend, now his wife, to a gathering at a friend’s house in Philadelphia.

“What was everyone’s mood?" Lomurro asked of those gathered in the Kologi household.

“Happy," Ruiz replied.

There were no arguments, and “Scott seemed normal," he told the jury.

While he was there, Ruiz said he took a ride with his mother to Domino’s to get a special meal for Scott.

“What was that ride like with Mom?" Lomurro asked him. The question again brought the witness to tears.

After a moment, Ruiz, still crying, replied, “It was happy, it was normal."

He also said he spent “a happy time" with his father that day. Nothing seemed unusual, Ruiz said.

While at his friend’s house in Philadelphia, Ruiz said he learned that something had happened.

“I immediately rushed to my vehicle and drove directly to Long Branch," he said.

During a Miranda hearing, an interview while police is played where Scott Kologi details how many times he shot and killed family members in Long Branch.

Several hours later, while at the police station in Long Branch, Ruiz said he learned that his mother, father, sister and “grandmother," were dead.

Kologi is being tried as an adult for crimes that occurred when he was still a minor. The trial is before Superior Court Judge Marc C. LeMieux.

