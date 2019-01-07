Everyone with an Instant Pot needs to have this $40 accessory kit

Instant Pots were huge sellers this past holiday season, so there’s a good change you recently got your hands on a brand new one for Christmas. Even if you didn’t though and you have an Instant Pot you’ve been using for years, we’ve got something you’ll definitely want to check out. It’s called the Fopurs Pressure Cooker Accessories Set, and it’s a 12-piece accessory kit that fits any Instant Pot with a capacity of 5 quarts or larger. This set has all sorts of great Instant Pot accessories that you never knew you needed, like a stainless steel steamer basket, an egg cooker rack, and a non-stick springform pan. All that and more for just $39.99!

Fopurs Pressure Cooker Accessories Set, Compatible with Instant Pot 5,6,8 QT or Other Electric…: $39.99

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

FULL COMPLETE KIT -Our product comes in a full kit which is 12-piece accessories for top brand electric pressure cooker. This set contains all our consumer needs when it comes to making meals for family and friends ‘needs. They include 1 stainless Steel Steamer Basket, 1 Non-stick Springform Pan, 1 Steamer Egg Rack, 1 Silicon Egg Bites Mold, 1 Bowl Clip,4 Magnetic Sheets, 1 Silicon Clamp and 2 Silicon Milts.

QUALITY AND EXTRA SAFE -Consumer’s safety is our first priority. Our steamer basket and the steamer egg rack are a product of food-grade 304 stainless steel. In addition, it is easy to clean, sturdy and durable and dishwasher safe. Our Silicon parts are BPA free as they are made from high-quality food grade silicone.

OFFERS HEALTHIER COOKING METHODS -Our steamer basket offers one of the best cooking methods with a 90% nutrient remain compared to fried food or grilled food. It can cook a variety of foods ranging from seafood, fish, vegetables, eggs, meat and baby food among others. Most favorable in reheating food without loss of the original nutrients or flavor as compared to microwave.

MULTIPLE USAGES -The steamer basket is modified to serve as a container for fruits and vegetables as well as the egg bites mold being used for egg sauces, cupcakes, ice-cubes, jelly, finger foods, pudding, and mini-muffins. It also offers space for a child snack tray.

100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GUARANTEE -Customer satisfaction is what drives us in the provision of the highest and quality products. All our services to our esteemed customers are refundable upon the customer’s satisfaction. If at all you are not satisfied with our product, return it to us. We offer an unconditional money-payback guarantee. We value all our customers. Our key target has always been achieving 100% customer satisfaction.

Fopurs Pressure Cooker Accessories Set, Compatible with Instant Pot 5,6,8 QT or Other Electric…: $39.99

BGR Top Deals:

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com