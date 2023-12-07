Everyone invited to to menorah lightings outside Plymouth Town Hall

PLYMOUTH − The festive spirit of Hanukkah will illuminate the heart of America's Hometown as the Plymouth community comes together for the annual menorah lighting on the green outside town hall beginning Thursday evening.

This tradition brings families, friends and neighbors together to celebrate Hanukkah, and all are welcome to partake in the festivities. The menorah will stand next to Plymouth's Christmas tree, adding to the holiday glow.

The first of three candle-lighting gatherings during the eight-day/eight-night holiday will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, followed by one on the fourth night at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, and the eighth night at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14.

Congregation Beth Jacob of Plymouth will host a lighting of the synagogue’s outdoor menorah.

"We are thrilled to invite everyone to join us for the Plymouth Menorah Lighting in the heart of our historic town. Hanukkah is a time to celebrate miracles, hope and the enduring spirit of community,” said Rabbi Estelle Mills, of Plymouth’s Congregation Beth Jacob. “We welcome families from near and far to share in the joy of the season with us.”

Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a Jewish holiday commemorating the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. The festival is marked by the lighting of the menorah, traditional foods and the exchange of gifts.

Congregation Beth Jacob is a Reform synagogue serving the Plymouth community, neighboring towns along the South Shore, Cape Cod and beyond.

Incorporated in 1906, the synagogue is one of the oldest in Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.cbjplymouth.org.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Plymouth's Congregation Beth Jacob plans Hanukkah menorah lightings