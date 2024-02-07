What everyone should know about the rabies virus as summer approaches

Whether you're hiking in the mountains or simply taking a stroll around your neighborhood, the warmer weather in Arizona offers an excellent opportunity to admire the state's stunning natural landscapes. However, as you engage in springtime activities, it's crucial to keep local wildlife safety in mind.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 33 domestic animals were exposed to rabid animals in 2023. Of these cases, there was only one positive rabies case. In wild animals, there were 58 positive cases.

As of February 2nd, the Arizona Department of Health Services has confirmed three positive rabies tests in wild animals: two foxes in Navajo County and one bobcat in Cochise County.

How to tell if an animal has rabies?

According to the CDC, the only way to really know if an animal has rabies is to perform lab tests. However, there are common symptoms you can be aware of if you suspect an animal has rabies.

These include general sickness, problems swallowing, excessive drool or saliva, overly aggressive behavior, biting at imaginary objects, tamer behavior than you would expect or trouble moving/paralysis.

How is rabies treated in humans?

Exposure to rabies, which includes any bite, scratch, or other incident where a rabid animal can infect an open wound, eye, mouth, or nose, can be effectively treated with proper aftercare. If you've been exposed, it's crucial to immediately wash the wound or affected area with soap and water.

Then, notify Arizona health officials who will be able to provide you with rabies postexposure prophylaxis (PEP) if needed. In 2023, only 20 of the 31 exposed humans were recommended PEP.

PEP involves receiving a dose of rabies immune globulin and the rabies vaccine, as outlined by the CDC. On the day of exposure, you will receive PEP. Then, on days 3, 7, and 14, you will receive the vaccine alone.

What to do if you see an animal you think has rabies?

If the animal is domestic, it's important to contact the animal's owner. It becomes their responsibility to decide how to handle their animal. If the animal is wild, reach out to your local animal control for assistance. If the animal is deceased, use gloves or a shovel to carefully move it.

The simplest strategies to prevent exposure to rabies include staying clear of wild animals, ensuring your pets are vaccinated, and avoiding contact with deceased bats.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Rabies virus: How to prevent and handle exposure