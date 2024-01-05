'Everyone Needs a Helping ... Claw': Little Crab Gets Piggyback From Bigger Pal

A crab was seen giving a piggyback to a fellow crab underwater off the coast of Australia, in mesmerising video captured by a marine biologist.

Sheree Marris said she filmed the video off Mornington Peninsula in Victoria.

“Everyone needs a helping hand, or claws in this case, even crabs,” she told Storyful.

“They get together en mass to avoid being eaten as they moult their hard exoskeleton to grow a new bigger one,” she said.

“It’s a tough world and the antics these crabs get up to at times are hilarious – including piggy-backing on another crab to get around and avoid the hungry rays who are circling around waiting for vulnerable crabs to pick off and eat.” Credit: Sheree Marris via Storyful