Everyone is obsessed with the Waterpik—save up to 30% during Amazon's Presidents Day sale.

Amazon's Presidents Day sale is here to help you restock on all your favorite makeup, skincare and potentially the most important—oral hygiene. The Waterpik Aquarius water flosser comes highly recommended by both dentists and reviewers for its effectiveness and ease of use, and is currently up to 31% off.

The Waterpik Aquarius usually retails for $99.99 but is $31 off in the gray colorway, ringing up for $68.66. This device is a performance water flosser that is clinically proven to be up to 50% more effective at removing plaque than regular flossing for improving your gum health and is just all around easier to do than the classic string floss. Waterpik was the first brand of its kind to receive the American Dental Association's (ADA) Seal of Acceptance so regular use will hopefully make your next dentist visit only slightly unpleasant.

Nobody likes going to the dentist but reviewers insist the Aquarius gave their gum health a complete 180 without a second thought and, in turn made for less painful visits. With ten pressure settings and a built-in timer, the Waterpik ensures thorough cleaning between teeth and under the gum line where traditional brushing and flossing can't reach. Reviewers were especially thrilled at the water pressure the settings offer and how easy it is to clean the docking station.

If you're looking for a smaller version of the top-rated Aquarius, opt for the Waterpik Cordless Pearl Water Flosser, down from $69.99 to $54.99, saving you 21%. The rechargeable portable version is ideal for smaller living spaces and even upcoming holiday travel.

Amazon's Presidents Day sale is the prime time to score beauty deals on all the essentials—but shop now before the deals disappear!

