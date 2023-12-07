'Everyone is outraged': SUNY Fredonia to cut 13 programs
The leader of SUNY Fredonia was booed as he exited off the stage after delivering a campus-wide address announcing more than a dozen programs are on the chopping block to deal with a deficit.
The leader of SUNY Fredonia was booed as he exited off the stage after delivering a campus-wide address announcing more than a dozen programs are on the chopping block to deal with a deficit.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will square off in Tuscaloosa, Ala., at 8 p.m. ET.
Hayden Hurst has not played for the Panthers since Nov. 9, but returned to practice Wednesday.
Tagovailoa is leading by a margin of 15,000 votes.
The Orioles will be Kimbrel's eighth team, and the 2024 season will be his 15th in the majors.
By 2028, the fast food chain plans to reach 10,000 restaurants in China. Currently there are 6,000 in the market.
Get to know this brand and see why thousands of shoppers are hooked: 'The most comfortable earbuds I've ever worn.'
After 19 seasons playing for the Cardinals, Yadier Molina will return in 2024 as a special assistant.
Joshua Dobbs has turned the ball over six times during the Vikings' two-game slide
Meta has launched a standalone version of its image generator as it tests dozens of new generative AI features across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. The image generator, called Imagine, was first previewed at the company’s Connect event in November and has been available as part of Meta’s AI chatbot.
The DAW Bitwig Studio just received a fairly substantial update, bringing new instruments and effects. Version 5.1 brings additional waveshapers, filters, oscillators and other enhancements.
Why have some 1,500 players entered the transfer portal? Because everyone is looking out for their own best interest, the same as it has always been.
Score an auto vac for 65% off and a Chemical Guys car cleaning kit for only $23 — all part of Walmart's 30 Days of Deals.
Alongside other AI updates announced today, Meta AI, the company's generative AI experience, is gaining new capabilities starting today, including the ability to create new AI images when prompted as well as support for Reels, among other things. The former, a feature called "reimagine," allows users in group chats to have more fun by recreating AI images with prompts, while the latter can turn to Reels as a resource as needed. To use reimagine in a group chat, a user would first generate an AI image with a prompt using Meta AI, the company's virtual assistant that can answer questions or generate images.
Earlier this year, Meta introduced a set of AI characters, including those based on real-life celebs including the likes of Paris Hilton, MrBeast, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady, Charli D’Amelio, Snoop Dog and others, which users could chat with across Meta's apps. Today, the company announced its 28 AI characters are fully rolled out across the U.S. for people to chat with across WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. In addition, the company said more of its AI characters will support search powered by Bing and it will begin experimenting with "long-term memory" in several -- meaning, the characters will learn and remember your conversation when it's over.
Golf balls will travel shorter distances starting in 2028 for pros and 2030 for amateurs.
These popular H2O purifiers are up to 45% off — we'll drink to that.
Hoonigan released Electrikhana Two, the last video starring Ken Block, which was shot in Mexico City and showcases a one-off electric Audi.
Vanderbilt was 27-55 in Mason's time with the team.
Sydney, Australia-based Leonardo.Ai is one of the latest generative AI startups to raise funding. Today, the AI art production platform for consumers and enterprise users announced a $31 million USD round from investors, including Blackbird, Side Stage Ventures, Smash Capital, TIRTA Ventures, Gaorong Capital and Samsung Next.
The company announced that it closed $9.5 million in seed funding led by Upfront Ventures alongside Oceans Ventures, Venrex Investment Management, Marlinspike Partners and Embedded Ventures, to further accelerate deployment of scopes and the developer platform. That’s really hard to do.